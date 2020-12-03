Scott County educator nominated for award

Morton High School choir teacher Ethan Martin has been nominated for the 2019-20 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

Martin was nominated by an anonymous parent for instilling a love of music in his students. He has high standards for his students and requires them to do their best.

Prior to Martin’s arrival, Morton High School did not have a choir program. He has created a robust program with many opportunities for students to perform at school events.

“I have a child in choir,” the nominator wrote. “They weren’t very happy about taking choir because it wasn’t the ‘cool’ thing to do. They did not even sing in the choir in our small church. I was thinking that it would be easier than studying for a general music class. After being in choir for a short while, they love Mr. Martin’s class. He requires respect and for students to do their best. They have performed at school events, and it is always outstanding. We have not had a choir program in our school for quite some time. He has done really well with our students. He always has positive things to say. He makes a point when we are out in public to speak and mention how glad he was to see us. I am so glad that he is employed at Morton High School!”

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2019-2020 school year.

Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.

Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.

Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2019-20, the Spotlight Award will be given to a nominee who has made a proven impact on school safety. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.

Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. The grand prize finalists will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in April 2020 in Florida, where the Grand Prize Winner will be revealed.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must:

• Make a positive impact in the lives of students.

• Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride.

• Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level.

• Possess a proven record of professional excellence.

• Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning.

• Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards.