Scott Regional Hospital Health Fair 2019 set for April 18 at the hospital

The administration and staff of Scott Regional Hospital, a division of Rush Health Systems, invites the public to attend the 2019 Annual Health Fair, “Picnic To Good Health,” to be held on Thursday, April 18th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scott Regional Hospital located at 317 Highway 13 South in Morton.

Attendees will have the opportunity to browse through booths provided by Scott Regional Hospital’s departments, specialty services and partnerships. A variety of free health screenings and demos as well as lots of health information will be available.

Attendees can learn about the many services provided by Scott Regional Hospital and Rush Health Systems. Receive information from the case management department on the Scott Regional Hospital Swing Bed Program. Stop by the “Ask a Pharmacist?” booth provided by the pharmacy department to talk with Gera Bynum, PharmD.

The staff of the rehab department will be available to answer any questions about rehabilitation including physical, occupational and speech therapy. The rehab staff will provide grip strength screenings.

The staff of Senior Care will provide information on their intensive outpatient program.

Attendees can have their cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checked by the nursing services department. The respiratory department will provide O2 SATS.

The health information department will provide information on the process to obtain medical records in an electronic or paper format.

The radiology department will provide information on their services, including the newest service, a bone mineral density test.

Clark Medical Clinic, Primary Healthcare Clinic and Rush Family Practice-Lake will also be available with information about clinic services.

Wal-Mart Vision Center will provide eye screenings and Beltone will provide hearing tests. The Mississippi Kidney Foundation will provide kidney screenings.

Other booths available will be the Division of Medicaid, MS Organ Recovery Agency, Restorix Health, Social Security Administration, Safe Kids MS @ Children’s of MS, Children’s of MS – Fit Kids, Center of Hope, The Medical Store, Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter, Morton Homemakers Club and the Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition of Rankin, Scott & Simpson Counties.

A variety of health information including diabetes, heart, cholesterol, blood pressure, mental, nutrition, obesity, handwashing and much more will be available.

The public is invited to enjoy lunch provided by the Scott Regional Hospital Dietary Department and register for door prizes.

Attendees will receive a wealth of information on health care for all ages as well as the opportunity to take advantage of free health screenings.