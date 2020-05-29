SCSD graduation ceremonies still on schedule for next week

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic graduation ceremonies for Scott County School District seniors have been scheduled for four nights next week. As previously reported Forest High seniors graduated in one-by-one ceremonies earlier this month.

Graduation ceremonies for the SCSD are set for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with Wednesday and Saturday set aside for make up days in case of inclement weather.

Sebastopol’s graduation will be June 1 and Lake seniors will graduate on June 2. Scott Central seniors will graduate on June 4 followed by Morton seniors on June 5 according to Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony McGee. The week of June 22-27 has been set aside with the same schedule should health mandates cancel plans for next week.

“We met virtually with senior parents and talked to them about a couple of options,” McGee said last week. “Most folks wanted to stay as traditional as possible and we want to give them that.”

McGee said the school district has a comprehensive plan that will socially distant the graduates on the football fields at their individual schools as well as pre-arranged seating for up to six family members.

“Six family members will be allowed to attend in two seperate vehicles for curbside dropoff,” McGee said. The driver of the vehicle will then be directed to a different area before the next vehicle can unload, he added.

“Every child will be on the football field spaced at greater than six feet and the pre-arranged seating for the family members will have them at 12-15 feet from other families.”

McGee said that the school district has ordered special commemorative masks for the students and family members attending are asked to wear some type of face covering as well.

