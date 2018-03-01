SCSD parent center working to make lifelong learners

“Parent plus teacher equals an educated child.” This quote stated on a pamphlet from the Center of Parents and Children on the campus of Morton Elementary School and High School emphasizes the key to a child’s success.

At the Center, director Debbie Herring has dedicated her time to making sure that parents are able to teach their children what they need to know for a well deserved education. “The Center offers a resource library for parents to utilize. Parents can check out manipulatives, flashcards, games and much more to help their children become stronger students,” Herring said.

The Center also offers two parenting skills workshops a month, for parents and also provides information about the community if the parents are new to the area. “In January, pre-school in a bag and toddler time will be offered by the Center at Morton Public Library,” Herring said. “These services are free and sponsored by the Scott County School District. Parents should keep an eye on flyers coming home with their child.”

The Center of Parents and Children is accompanied by Ever Researching Community Outreach and just acquired local sponsorship by churches in the area. Herring also stated that “starting January we will be working closely with the Mississippi Food Network.”

For more information call the Center for Parents and Children at 601-732-3760.