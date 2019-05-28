SCSD Principal receives Doctoral Degree

Morton Elementary School Principal Letonia Johnson received her Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership from Mississippi College on May 11. Dr. Johnson has worked in the Morton school system for 15 years where she has served as a high school teacher and a middle and elementary school administrator. She was named as the 2016-2017 District Administrator of the Year.

Dr. Johnson is a native of Utica, MS, and has been embedded in the Branch and Morton communities for 20 years. She is a member of the Pleasant Gift M.B. Church in the Branch community where she serves as a Sunday School teacher.

Dr. Johnson intends to continue her service in the field of education with the hope and expectation to be a change agent and a voice for children and the education system.