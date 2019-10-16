Sebastopol’s 13th Annual Sebastopolooza set for Oct. 26 in Bishop Park

Residents of Sebastopol and visitors from all around Scott County will converge on Bishop Park October 26 for the town’s annual fall festival which is now in its 13th year.

Sebastopolooza is scheduled to be held in the park and is expected to be a day filled with activities, food, entertainment and something for all ages in the family to enjoy. Bring your family, bring your chairs and enjoy the community celebration.

Mayor Greg McGarrity said this year’s festival has really come together after all the hard work and preparation, and that the entire community has worked on the planning for this year’s event.

“Everything has come together extremely well due to all the hard work and we look forward to a great day at Bishop Park,” said McGarrity. “With the help of all sponsors and businesses from around Scott County we look for this year’s festival to be the best on record.”

Sebastopolooza will get a running start with its first activity at 8 a.m. with a 5K Run, a 5K Walk and a Half-Mile Kids Fun Run immediately following. The race course will begin near Sebastopol’s fire station, running directly through the center of town, and ending at the beautiful Bishop Park.

The official opening ceremony will follow. The ceremony will include the presentation of the race awards. Cash awards are given to overall male and female in the run. First, second and third place awards will be given to winners in each age group in both male and female categories. All finishers of the Kids Fun Run will receive an award.

McGarrity said people interested in participating may still sign up by contacting Sebastopol Town Hall.

“The official opening ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. and will include an award presentation for race finishers while also officially opening the event,” McGarrity said.

McGarrity said local talent will perform in between other scheduled performers and entries for the talent contest are still being accepted. There are cash prizes for first place in the group talent division and for first place in the individual talent division.

During the race in the early morning arts and crafts vendors will be setting up their displays and offering their merchandise. The planning committee is expecting as many as 50 booths manned by vendors from in and around Scott County.

Some of the activities included in this year’s festival will be a pumpkin decorating contest, a cake and bake tasting competition and a variety of food options.

Leading up to the event, decorative displays using fall themes, autumn foliage, and a few bales of hay have been set up by businesses around the town as part of a contest. Judging is underway and the winners will be announced at the festival. Two divisions were used, one including businesses and the other division for all other participants. A people’s choice category is also included.

Come out with the family this Saturday and enjoy a community day in the park with visitors from all around. The 2019 Sebastopolooza Festival is sure to be a community gathering not to be missed.

Registration and information can be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 601-625-7200.