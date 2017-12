The Scott County Sheriff’s Department began accepting donations Monday in their second annualy Sheriff’s Toy Drive. There is a drop off box at the Scott County Sheriff’s Department in the lobby which is open to the public 24 hours a day. There will be a small drop box at Petals & More in Forest.

Organizers plan to sponsor 15 children ranging from ages 4-12 from Scott County schools. Toys will be distributed on Friday, December 22.