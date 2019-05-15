Sorey announces candidacy

Paid Political Announcement

My name is Tim Sorey and I am seeking re-election for Supervisor District Two. I have been married for 42 years to the former Connie Judge of Lake. We have one son, Cody Sorey, and one granddaughter, Macie Sorey. I am the son of the late Claude Earl Sorey and Blanche Sorey, also of Scott County.

I have been a life-long resident of Scott County and was part owner of Sorey Tire Company in Forest which had been in business for 32 years. I am a member of Goodhope Baptist Church. I have also been a member of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors for 20 years.

I would like to thank each of you for the support given to me over the past five terms. If re-elected, I will continue to be available to you and will be a supervisor for all of the citizens in District Two.

Making sure that your tax dollars are spend where they best serve the people of District Two and Scott County will continue to be a priority. I will also continue to support bringing in new industries, which in turn brings more jobs for our citizens. Ongoing support of our local school system and community college is an integral part of attracting these new industries to our county.

Even with constant rise of materials, maintaining our bridges and county roads with our present mileage rate is my goal over the next four years.

It has been an honor to serve our citizens for the past five terms. I would ask that you go to the polls and cast your vote for Tim Sorey, Supervisor District Two. With honesty, hard work, God’s help and your vote, let’s continue to make District Two and Scott County a better place.