Tadlock, Skipper to be recognized as 2020 HEADWAE Honorees

Sophomore Emilee Tadlock of Forest and biology instructor Curt Skipper of Decatur, who also serves as Chair of the Science Division, will represent East Central Community College in Decatur at the 33rd annual Higher Education Appreciation Day: Working for Academic Excellence (HEADWAE) program scheduled Monday, March 2, at the State Capitol in Jackson.

The annual HEADWAE observance was established by the Mississippi Legislature to honor academically talented students and faculty members from each of the 36 public and private member institutions of the Mississippi Association of Colleges.

A sophomore pre-nursing major, Tadlock is a President’s List Scholar and an honor graduate of East Rankin Academy. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, Sigma Sigma Mu Tau, and EC Students for Life. She was the recipient of the Dr. Edwin Miller Medical Services Award during the annual ECCC Awards Day and also received an ECCC Foundation Scholarship, as well as Valedictorian and ACT scholarships.

She is the daughter of Chris and Amy Tadlock of Forest.