Teen dies in apparent hunting accident

A Morton teenager is dead after what appears to be a hunting accident this past Sunday. The Morton Police Department has confirmed that the victim was 17-year-old Christopher Michael “Mikey” Harrell.

The death of Harrell is the result of an incident that happened at the La Finca Trailer Park off of Hwy 481 S. Morton Chief of Police Nicky Crapps said that there were four individuals involved and that all of the individuals were under the age of 18. “There were four juveniles in the woods off Hwy 481 when Harrell was shot in the back of his left shoulder and died as a result of the gunshot wound.” Crapps reported. “As of this time this is still an ongoing investigation and at this time there have been no charges filed in this case.”

Harrell was one of eight siblings.