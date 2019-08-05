Teen dies in apparent hunting accident

  • 283 reads
Wed, 05/08/2019 - 10:26am

A Morton teenager is dead after what appears to be a hunting accident this past Sunday. The Morton Police Department has confirmed that the victim was 17-year-old Christopher Michael “Mikey” Harrell.

The death of Harrell is the result of an incident that happened at the La Finca Trailer Park off of Hwy 481 S. Morton Chief of Police Nicky Crapps said that there were four individuals involved and that all of the individuals were under the age of 18. “There were four juveniles in the woods off Hwy 481 when Harrell was shot in the back of his left shoulder and died as a result of the gunshot wound.” Crapps reported. “As of this time this is still an ongoing investigation and at this time there have been no charges filed in this case.” 

Harrell was one of eight siblings.

 

Opinion:

Mama likes the roses

Over the years in the newspaper business — 35 and counting for those counting — much has been... READ MORE

Teen uses “pro-choice” to show true courage
There’s just no stopping the Hurricane
Third-grade gate about to slam
Blackwell
Triplett

Obituaries

Charles M. Wilson

Mr. Charles M. Wilson age 82, passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Bedford Care Center in... READ MORE

Bro. Billie G. Nichols
Nancy Jane Lott Usry
Jacob Laray Pinter
Frank Owens
Mrs. Mary Yvonne Green Gunn

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.