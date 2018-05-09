Terrifically Talented Showcase Take Two full of local talent

The 2018 Wing Dang Doodle Festival will be held at Gaddis Park in Forest on September 29, and this year the festival will host the Terrifically Talented Showcase, Take Two that will give the patrons the opportunity to hear musicians for the local and surrounding areas. As the festival is getting geared up to go all of the artists have been invited and have accepted the invitation to entertain the WDD festival patrons during two sessions that will be held from 8:45 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

This year’s performers include: R&R Trio featuring Irene Martin, keyboard, James Watson, guitar and David Gilliam, drums. Irene is a church musician and teaches piano; James and David are members of the local Kreeper Nelson band and are looking forward to performing for the WDD crowd.

Ethan Powell is l2 years old and a current student at Hawkins Middle School. Ethan studies cello with Emily Baker, and will be performing two cello solos.

Olivia Triplett of Forest, the 2019 Distinguished Young Woman of Scott County, who studies piano under Irene Martin and is currently a senior at Scott Central Attendance Center. Olivia will be playing piano and will perform her talent presentation from the Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi program.

Lillie Bradshaw of Morton, is a 7th grader at Simpson County Academy and studies violin tutelage of Irene Martin. Bradshaw also plays and is very talented on the guitar, banjo and ukulele. She will be performing three violin solos for the talent showcase.

Anita Webb is the Scott County Extension Service Co-coordinator and Family Consumer Science Agent and has worked with the county extension for 28 years. Webb will take to the microphone and will perform some old-time favorites from Patsy Cline and other artists.

Logan Steptoe is a completely self-taught musician that plays the piano, guitar and saxophone and will perform for the WDD audience. He is a member of the East Central Community College Band and a member of the EC Collegiates. During his performance he will be accompanied by fellow ECCC attendee Preston Green on guitar.

R.C. Williams and Myra Murrell Davis are lifelong members of Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church where they are both very active in the church’s music program. R.C. is a very sought-after soloist and he will be accompanied by Davis. Davis is the former Scott County Tax Assessor where she served 19 years in the position, and worked a total of 36 years in the Scott County tax office.

Monique Patrick is one member of an outstanding family of musicians. She is a graduate of Jackson State University and is currently employed with the State of Georgia at the Tax Revenue Department. Patrick will entertain the performing vocals while playing the keyboard.

Dr. Justin Sharp is from Sebastopol and serves as the pianist for the Sebastopol Baptist Church. He holds a doctorate degree in music from the University of Texas at Austin and currently teaches music and keyboard at East Central Community College in Decatur. Davis will be the final act of the showcase and he will conclude the show “Rhapsody in Blue”.

Chase Gaddis a graduate of Mississippi State University will be entertaining with vocals and guitar. And yes you read that right, a Gaddis will be entertaining the visitors at Gaddis Park.

Everyone is invited to come out to the 2018 WDD and enjoy this year’s “terrifically talented” musicians. All patrons are encouraged to bring their chair, set-up and stay for the whole show.