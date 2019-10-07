Thompson announces bid

Paid Political Announcement

To the good people of Scott County:

I am excited to announce that I have qualified as a candidate in the upcoming election for Scott County Attorney.

I was born in Scott County and have resided here all of my life. After attending and graduating from Forest High School, I attended Mississippi State University where I achieved a bachelor’s degree in business. I then graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Law where I earned my Juris Doctor degree.

In 1985 I joined my father, William C. Thompson in general practice of law. My father also lived in Scott County all of his life, save for his service in World War II, until his death in 2009. In 1988 I formed a partnership with Hez L. Hollingsworth under the firm name of Thompson & Hollingsworth, P.A. and continue the partnership today.

I am a member of the Scott County Bar Association, where I have served as President and currently serve as Secretary. I am also a member of the Mississippi Bar Association where I was fortunate to be elected by my peers to serve on the Board of Bar Commissioners. I am admitted to practice in all courts in the state of Mississippi, as well as all Federal courts, including the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

My Christian values were acquired through the Forest United Methodist Church, where I have attended all my life.

I am the proud parent of Drew Thompson who also resides in Scott County.

My father William C. Thompson served in the House of Representatives for two terms and as the Scott County Attorney for three terms. My mother, Margaret R. Thompson, was a teacher at Forest High School for over twenty-seven years.

As a practicing attorney for thirty-four years, I have served this community as a prosecutor for twenty-three of them, serving as Youth Court Prosecutor, County Prosecuting Attorney, and City Prosecuting Attorney. I have also practiced as a criminal defense lawyer in all Courts in our State.

As an experienced attorney in all areas of the law, with emphasis on prosecuting, I have the ability and knowledge to represent the citizens of Scott County before our Courts.

Thank you for your consideration and support as I humbly ask you to vote for me on August 6th.