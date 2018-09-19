Three being held in connection to Johnson murder

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has three suspects in custody in connection to the Latasha Johnson murder investigation. “We currently have three individuals in custody and all three individuals are charged with felony accessory after the fact in connection with Mrs. Johnson’s murder,” Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said. “These three suspects are being held on felony charges as part of the ongoing murder investigation.”

The three individuals are Kathleen Graffenread, 25, of Hillsboro; Amy Rutledge, 29, and Christopher Rutledge, 32, both of Harperville. SCSD arrest records show that Christopher Rutledge was arrested on September 1, on multiple charges including felony accessory after the fact. The arrest records for Amy Rutledge and Graffenread indicate both were arrested on September 6, and both were arrested on felony accessory charges.

“At this point in time these three are only being held on the accessory charges, but charges could be added as more information becomes available,” Lee said.

It has been well over a month since the discovery of charred human remains in a car on a service road just east of Morton. The body was later positively identified as 32-year old Latasha Patrick Johnson. Johnson originally went missing sometime on August 7 after dropping her three children off at school. The Scott County Sheriffs Department has been following every lead while investigating the murder of the mother of three.

This is an active investigation in which the SCSD is still putting together the facts of this case, anyone with information on this matter is urged to come forward. Lee said, “While we do have three individuals in custody in connection with this murder this is an ongoing investigation and we are asking anyone in the community with information on the murder of Mrs. Johnson to contact the sheriff’s office.”