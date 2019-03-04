Tony Sanders announces candidacy

Paid Political Announcement

I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Scott County District Five Supervisor for the August 6, 2019 Primary election. After several years of observations, deep thoughts and much prayer, I sincerely believe that it is definitely time to deal with the failing infrastructure in District Five.

I am Tony Sanders the youngest son of the late James Cleveland Sanders and the late Olivia McClendon Sanders and have lived and farmed on Brewer Drive in District Five all of my life. My six siblings and I learned early how to take what we have and make the most of it through physical labor and not having the best equipment to work with but still getting the job done. I know about taking what money I have and making the most of it.

I am an active member of North Central Scott Volunteer Fire Department. Many of you already know me as I responded to your personal emergency whether it was to help put out a fire, help get someone to the emergency room, cut a tree, get limbs out of the road or rescue your pet. I have been a First Responder for eight years and it is my pleasure to help others.

I graduated from Sebastopol High School and East Central Community College. After college I worked at International Paper Company for 10 years while still coming home to the farm. I am an active member of Little Rock MB Church, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, President of Layman and member of the Male Chorus. I have been a member of the Scott County Farm Bureau Board of Directors for seven years. I am a proud father to Brilteanna and Zachary and grandfather to Addison.

I consider myself a hard worker, willing to face challenges and help others in need. I am honest and speak only what I know to be a fact and do not make promises that I cannot or do not intend to keep. I like to get all the information before I offer an opinion. Be assured that I personally will be the one answering or returning your calls in a timely manner.

Voters of District Five, I am offering you a “2020 vision for the future.” Let’s take a closer look at our county government and look for ways to make it work better for all of us. Let’s use some of our district budget to improve roads and bridges. I am already use to answering your calls for help and that definitely will not change. I am already trained to operate commercial equipment and have served on several boards so I can work well with others to make sound business decisions for the well being of all.

I humbly ask for your support and vote on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Let me serve YOU in a new capacity, as your supervisor in Scott County District Five. Thank you for your consideration.