Toothpaste and candy not allowed in Operation Christmas Child boxes

Collection week begins November 13

Have you packed your shoeboxes? Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week is November 13-20.

NOTE NEW DROP-OFF LOCATION: Bro. Bob Smith will continue as the Scott County Drop-off Team leader. The location of the drop-off this year will be at Parkway Baptist Church on Hwy. 13 in Morton (just North of I20, exit 77).

Please note that toothpaste and candy are no longer allowed in the shoeboxes. These items often prevent the boxes from entering the country. Since the Gospel is presented with each box, organizers don’t want to add anything to the box that would cause them to turn it away.

Update on suggested shipping donation — shipping is now $9 per box. This donation has not been raised since 2006. The $9 donation helps train and equip local churches to use the Ministry Partner Guide. This resource shows churches how to share the Good News of the Lord Jesus Christ in a child-friendly way.

Donations also provide The Greatest Gift Gospel Booklets, which are written in the children’s language and distributed along with shoebox gifts. Contact Tammie Phillips, Area Coordinator, for any questions regarding the Scott County OCC ministry. Email tmphillips5@gmail.com or text/call 601-906-0042.

East Central Mississippi’s goal this year is 24,200 Gospel Opportunities! Facebook users, visit our page at https://www.facebook.com/ScottCountyOCC/ and the official Samaritan’s Purse OCC page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/OCCprojectleaders/.