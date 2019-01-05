Tornado cleanup continues in Morton

It will take residents on Dummy Line Road and Oakdale Avenue longer than days or weeks to fully recover from the devastation left behind by the tornado that struck 13 days ago. In fact, many people lost belongings that can never be replaced, and some lost homes they have lived in for decades.

What is certain is that Morton residents, with the assistance of volunteers from throughout the county and state, have exhibited their resilience during the days since the EF-2 tornado touched down. Not long after the storm had pushed through the area, residents and caring neighbors were already out in the neighborhood assessing the damage and starting the cleanup. What has been obvious in this Morton community is that people have come together and came out in full force to help their neighbors in their time of need.

Within one week of the devastating funnel spinning through north Morton residents, churches, charitable organizations and government agencies worked together in beginning the recovery effort. Governor Phil Bryant, U.S. Congressman Michael Guest, State Representative Tom Miles and representatives from Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) all visited the area affected by the storm.

In the latter part of last week the massive piles of debris that had steadily grown finally started shrinking as a fleet of Scott County dump trucks started hauling off the debris. Scott County Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Marlow guesstimated that it could take between 200 to 300 truckloads to completely remove all the debris. “We currently have multiple county dump trucks being loaded by backhoes and removing the debris,” Marlow said. “At this point we are completing debris removal and still busy assessing all the damage. This is a process that will take time, but the trucks are hauling off more debris every day.”

The work is being completed at a feverish pace in order to reestablish as much normalcy as possible for residents. During Governor Bryant’s visit on April 22 he signed a burn certification which allows most of the debris being removed to be burned rather than hauled to dump sites. The ability to burn the debris will allow the City of Morton and Scott County to dispose of the debris more efficiently and cost effectively. This will also allow workers to clear the area ditches much quicker. One MEMA representative said, “the faster we can clear it out, the faster residents can begin rebuilding their lives.”

In addition to local and state officials visiting the tornado stricken area, numerous charitable organizations were in Morton most of last week. The Red Cross and Salvation Army disaster relief teams were on site through April 26 offering support to residents and meals for volunteers and residents. Rep. Miles said the outpouring of support from the community, local churches and the charitable organizations has been amazing to see.

“The community as a whole has really stepped up,” Miles said. “North Morton Baptist Church has been an anchor in this cleanup and relief effort, and I cannot say enough about the support they have given. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team arrived to help last Friday, but after they saw the support we had they decided to move on to another community that might need their assistance. That is just a huge compliment to everyone in the local community and the volunteers that have came out in droves.”

On site officials are busy making damage assessments in order to come to a totoal dollar amount of damage caused by the tornado. The finally monetary tally will allow officials to determine how much, if any, federal disaster relief funds may be available to residents, the City of Morton and Scott County. Miles, who has been a main stay at the tornado site, said, “everyone is working as quickly as they can, and that this is a process that simply takes time.”

Mayor Gerald Keeton, SCEMA Director Marlow and Miles all agreed that the outpouring of support and help from the entire county has been amazing to witness. “The selfless actions of the local citizens are the reason that the cleanup and recovery has moved so quickly in the beginning stages,” Marlow said.

Mayor Keeton said that while this has been a tragedy for many this has served to bring people together in his community. “We are so appreciative of all the love and brotherhood that has been taking place here in Morton,” Keeton said. “The way our community has come together and shown our resilience and love for one another truly makes me proud to be a Mortonian.”

Donations are still being accepted for storm victims and aid. Anyone who would like to donations of money, time or help can contact Scott Mangum at 601-940-7115 or Morton City Hall at 601-732-6252.