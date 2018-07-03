With tornado season fast approaching, experts say ‘be prepared’

As warm weather starts to approach, tornados could be on the horizon. According to Scott County Emergency Management Operations Director Alvin Seaney, when a funnel cloud starts to form and warnings are placed in the area, one must take action immediately and find safety.

Monday a line of thunderstorms passed through Mississippi, causing heavy rain and flash flooding in some areas. Tornado warnings were issued around the state as news stations interrupted broadcasting to keep viewers aware of what the storm was predicted to do and where it was going.

Seaney said it is good practice to always be prepared for severe weather. He recommends having two sources of available information being updated such as a weather radio in addition to television.

“Always keep a good flash light, bottled water, and canned food because if a tornado were to hit, it may be several hours before power gets turned back on,” Seaney said. He added that during this type event first responders will be out checking houses in the disaster area.

Experts recommend that when a tornado strikes go immediately to a room that is in the middle of the home.

“The safest place in a home is a room or closet in the center of the structure, put as many walls between you and the outside and stay away from windows,” Seany said.

Seaney said that tornadoes travel in a northeast direction most of the time. “If there is anyway possible drive away from the storm.”

Mobile home residents should seek shelter in a stronger structure. “Go to a friends or family member’s house who lives in a non modular home,” Seany said.

“If a storm that produces a tornado hits, stay inside afterward, due to power lines being down and branches falling out of trees,” the EMOC Director said.

Tornado alley is located in the central northern part of the United States, with most of the tornado activity in Texas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

In the southeastern part of the United States, which includes the eastern edges of Texas and Arkansas across Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina the area is known as “Dixie Alley.”

When a storm is inevitable and warnings are placed, what should one do? Experts agree, “be prepared.”