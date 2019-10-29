Treat Street moved to Forest Coliseum

Due to possible inclement weather and rain the 2019 Treat Street event in Forest will be moved from Gaddis Park to the Forest Coliseum on Earl Johnston Drive. Treat Street will be held Halloween Night, Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Renea Hurdle, Forest Parks and Recreation Administrative Assistant said the only change for Treat Street will be the location. “We will have all of the same activities at the same prices, we have only moved the event inside the coliseum to avoid bad weather.”

Admission will be $5 per child from pre-kindergarten to fourth grade to participate. There will be no charge for adults and older children who attend with children. The $5 admission fee will provide participating children with one trip through the sponsored store fronts to collect candy.