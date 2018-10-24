Trick-or-Treat set for Forest, Morton parks

Local cities and communities are ready for Halloween and have prepared for youths of all ages to enjoy the holiday activities this year. The local parks in Forest and Morton are set to hold their annual trick-or-treat events next Tuesday, October 30. Also on Tuesday night the Forest Public Library will be holding a Halloween Teen Back Door Event for teens ages 13-18.

Gaddis Park in Forest and Farris Park in Morton will be holding Halloween events in the parks for families and children to enjoy together. Forest and Morton work with local sponsors and vendors to put on these trick-or-treat events each year.

At Gaddis Park in Forest the annual Treat Street event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The program is an organized activity where vendors will have sponsor store fronts set up for trick-or-treaters to visit and collect goodies. The event is sponsored by the City of Forest Parks and Recreation Department.

“We look forward to everyone coming out and enjoying the night of family fun,” said Renea Hurdle, Forest Parks and Recreation Administrative Assistant. “Come out and enjoy Halloween fun for the whole family and trick-or-treating in the safety of the park.”

Admission will be $5 per child from pre-kindergarten to fourth grade to participate. There will be no charge for adults and older children who attend with children. The $5 admission fee will provide participating children with one trip through the sponsor store fronts to collect candy.

“We are thankful to all area businesses sponsoring store fronts and participating in this wonderful community event,” Hurdle said. “Without them we would not have this community event for families and kids to enjoy.”

Proceeds from Treat Street help fund improvements at the park for the youth sports association’s activities.

In the event of rain, an announcement will be made regarding Treat Street on the City of Forest website at www.cityofforest.com. For more information about Treat Street, call 601-469-3313.

City officials each year encourage trick-or-treaters to attend the event at the park for safety reasons as opposed to roaming the city; however, traditional trick-or-treating in the neighborhoods will not be prohibited.

The city of Morton Parks and Recreation and Morton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Halloween in the Park starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Admission to the park will be free.

Booths sponsored by local business will be set up to provide candy for participating children. Trick or treat bags will be $3 each and limited to children 12 and under. The fee must be paid to participate in the trick or treating.

A costume contest will be held including three age groups. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place in divisions of infant to three years old, ages four to seven and eight to 12.

This year’s event will also include The Haunted Trail that visitors may enter if they dare. The trail will open at 6:30 p.m. following the judging of the costume contest. The fee for the Haunted Trail is $5.00 per person

For more information about the Halloween in the Park event, call the Morton Chamber of Commerce at 601-732-6135 or City Hall at 601-732-6252.

Mayor Greg Butler said everyone is encouraged to come to the park and enjoy the planned activities with their families. Door to door trick or treating will not be prohibited. It will be allowed until 9 p.m. on Halloween night.

Frankenfest at the Forest Public Library, the Teen Back Door Event, is open to the Teen Advisory Board and all area teens ages 13-18. This event, scheduled for Tuesday a 7:00 PM, features a costume contest with a $25 prize, finger food, and a movie. This year is the 200 year anniversary of the publication of Mary Shelley‘s “Frankenstein.” For more information on this ‘spooktacular’ event, call the Forest Library at 601-469-1481.