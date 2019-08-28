Tutoring program helps FES students

Over the last four years, Scientific Research (SR1) has served students and families in Scott County as part of a free program to combat disparities in health, education, and technology.

The educational efforts in Forest are the heartbeat of this nonprofit organization. SR1 Founder and CEO, Tamu Green, is a Forest native and Forest High School graduate, so his company’s role in helping the children at Forest Elementary School (FES) runs deeper than just business.

SR1 strategically selected K-3 students at FES as the initial target students for SR1’s model of pipeline academic and social services, as K-3 is a powerful indicator of later school and life outcomes.

SR1’s Chief Operations Officer, Dorlisa Hutton said FES is one of SR1’s preferred target area schools. “FES stands out among the rest of our sites because of the diversity of its hard-working student population, committed parent/guardian support, and ongoing support from school administration and staff,” Hutton said.

Services are provided both during school and non-school hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and four weeks during the summer. In collaboration with Forest Municipal School District, the program utilizes five to seven certified teachers during non-school hours, to increase literacy skills aligned with the Mississippi Literacy Based Promotion Act.

Additionally, SR1 provides seven to 10 instructional and academic tutors, who serve as AmeriCorps members during non-school and school hours, and have either a Bachelor’s degree or currently working towards a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Newly elected Forest Alderwoman, and 30-year staff member at FES, Yolanda White, said that working with SR1 has been a good experience. “I have worked with the SR1 program for the last three years and it has been truly wonderful spending the extra time with our elementary kids,” White said. “Having the chance to work with our kids that need additional time with certain areas of their school work, and becoming a part of AmeriCorps has all been due to working in the SR1 program here at FES. This has also allowed me to go back to school where I’m working towards my Associates Degree in Early Childhood Development.”

To date, SR1 has invested over a quarter of a million dollars in services and donations to the Forest Municipal School District and to families in the surrounding community.

Tracy Adcock, FES Principal said he looks forward to the continued partnership with SR1.

“Everyone here at Forest Elementary School is appreciative of SR1’s efforts to improve our students’ academic outcomes,” he said. “We look forward to increasing the numbers of students they currently serve here in our school.”

SR1 uses a research-based model of success with results showing students who participate in the program have significant improvements both academically and socially. The goal of SR1’s program is to deliver a pipeline of services that helps students and their families in their preparations for college.

In the time SR1 has been serving the students of FES, early literacy has been a major academic focus. SR1 also incorporates an aspect of building social skills through activities and events, such as: Soccer for Success, where students learned the importance of eating healthy and staying active, while also learning basic soccer skills. Students also participated in cultural art events and educational field trips as part of the program.

Not only has SR1 noticed tremendous academic growth, but there have been additional social interactions with the teachers. Students who were quiet at the beginning of the program began to open up and communicate more openly their friends and teachers.

Dr. Karen Norwood, Forest Municipal School District Superintendent said SR1 is a partner program that allows the district to target our student’s specific needs.

“The programs offered by SR1 allows FMSD to focus on the specific needs of our kids. We just received last year’s Mississippi Department of Education test scores so we will be able to identify specific areas in which our students need additional assistance and utilize this program to meet those individual needs.” Norwood said.

Based on the successes at FES, requests from the community, and the design of SR1’s academic and social services, the organization is expecting to expand to Hawkins Middle School and Forest High School.

To learn more about SR1, how to donate time and services as a volunteer or an AmeriCorps member, or to recommend a student for services, call the SR1 office number at 601-206-4544.