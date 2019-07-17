UPS promotes Norris to Security Director

Dentia Norris, a Morton native, has been promoted to Security Director for the Ohio Valley Division of UPS.

Norris began his UPS career in October 1998 as a part-time package handler in Jackson. In 1999, Norris was promoted to the position of part-time operations supervisor. In 2001, he was promoted to Health and Safety Specialist, and also accepted responsibilities as the Jackson Hub Retention Specialist. In 2004, Norris was promoted to the position of Security Supervisor and in 2013 accepted the position of Security Manager.

Norris holds a Master’s Degree in Administration of Justice and Security. Over the course of his career at UPS, he has participated in numerous community service programs and is an active member of the Mid-South Cargo Security Council in Memphis.

Norris said anything is possible when you set goals and work hard. “I want to let other young people know that it’s possible to come from working as a bag-boy at Sunflower grocery store in Morton and accomplish great things,” he said. “It’s not about what job you do when you start out, but that you do your very best. Always set your goals for higher positions in life, and remember to get your education. The keys to my success have been hard work, dedication and always putting God first.”

Norris is a graduate of Morton High School, and the son of Lonzie and Janiece Odom of Morton. He is married to Renadia Funches Norris and the couple have two children, Carter Mason and Payton Sky. The Norris family will be relocating to Kentucky for his new position.

