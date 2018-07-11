Veterans Day events set for Monday

Veterans Day programs, presentations and ceremonies are planned throughout the area as people come together to give thanks and give back to those who have put boot to ground for our country. This year’s observance holds historical meaning as this is the centennial anniversary of Armistice Day which celebrated the end of World War I by the cease fire armistice signed on the 11th hour of 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The United States celebrated Armistice Day for 38 years and in 1954 the national holiday was renamed Veterans Day to honor all veterans.

Flags will be placed at graves of veterans throughout the county, starting Wednesday, November 7, in Eastern Cemetery, and Thursday, November 8 in Antioch Cemetery and Salem Cemetery. Volunteers are invited. Requests for flags for county cemeteries can be made to the American Legion, P.O. Box 75 in Forest, or call Terry McMillan, 601-940-0333; Bill Lovett, 601-507-0305; or Bruce Warren, 601-469-5699.

East Central Community College will honor military veterans by hosting its Military Appreciation Breakfast Thursday, November 8, on the Decatur campus. The annual event begins with a complimentary breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Gold Room of Mabry Cafeteria. The keynote address for the breakfast will be given by Brig. Gen. (Ret.) David Oren Smith, a native of Decatur.

Veterans Day observances in City of Forest will be on Monday, November 12, as follows: Forest High School will present its traditionally Veterans Day program in the Auditorium at 9:00 a.m. The annual Veterans Day ceremony sponsored by American Legion and VFW will be held at the Scott County Courthouse at 11:00 a.m. The keynote speaker for both events will be Major General Janson D. Boyles, Adjutant General of Mississippi. All veterans and guests are urged to attend both events. Terry McMillan, a member of the American Legion post that organizes the events said “These Veterans Day programs have been well attended in the past and we look forward to everyone joining us for this special occasion to honor our veterans.”

Government offices, banks, and the post office will be among those closed on Monday, November 12th, in observance of the federal holiday.