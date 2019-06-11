Veterans Day events set for Monday

Numerous Veterans Day programs, presentations and ceremonies are planned throughout the area on Monday. Every year on November 11, people in Scott County join those around the nation, as people come together to honor and give thanks to the brave men and women who have put boots to ground in defense of the United States of America.

Before the observances held on Monday, flags will be placed at graves of veterans throughout the county, starting today in Eastern Cemetery, and Thursday, November 7 in Antioch Cemetery and Salem Cemetery.

Volunteers are invited to come out and participate in the setting of flags to honor those veterans. Requests for flags for county cemeteries can be made to the American Legion, P.O. Box 75 in Forest, or call Bill Lovett, 601-507-0305 or Bruce Warren, 601-469-5699.

Veterans Day observances in City of Forest will be on Monday, November 11, as follows: Forest High School will present its traditionally Veterans Day program in the Auditorium at 9:00 a.m. The annual Veterans Day ceremony sponsored by American Legion and VFW will be held at the Scott County Courthouse at 11:00 a.m. The keynote speaker for both events will be Roger Barrett, Vietnam War veteran and Mississippi State Captain Patriot Guard Riders.

The Patriot Guard Riders is a 100 percent volunteer and non-profit organization which ensures dignity and respect at memorial services honoring fallen military heroes, first responders and honorably discharged veterans.

All veterans and guests are urged to attend both events. Bruce Warren, camp commander of the American Legion post that organizes the events said, “We always have really good turnouts for both of these Veterans Day programs. We start off at the school and deliver a message to the student at Forest High School and then move over to the Scott County Courthouse for the program with the public. These are both very special occasions to honor our veterans, and we invite everyone to come out and join us.”

East Central Community College will honor military veterans at its annual Military Appreciation Breakfast Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, on the Decatur campus. The annual event begins with a complimentary breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Gold Room of Mabry Cafeteria. All community veterans are encouraged to attend. The keynote address will be given by Stacey Pickering, executive director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board.

Bettye Mae Jack Middle School in Morton will will hold their annual Veterans’ Day program on November 14 at 9:00 a.m. Lt . Col.Anthony (Tony) W. Morgan the Commander of the 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment will be the guest speaker.

Government offices, banks, and the post office will be among those closed on Monday, November 11th, in observance of the federal holiday.

Central Mississippi Regional Library System libraries will be closed Monday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, November 12. All online resources will be available at cmrls.lib.ms.us while your library is closed.