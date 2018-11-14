Voter turnout numbers high for election

After more than a year of campaigning, debates and politicking, the citizens of the United States and Scott County have spoken. The voices of an estimated record 113 million voters were heard nationwide during the 2018 midterm election held November 6. After all is said and done the Democrats will have taken control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Republicans held, and possible expanded, their majority hold on the U.S. Senate.

Scott County voters got out and got to the polls in the awful weather that plagued all of Scott County on election week and showed up at the polls in much higher numbers than is typically seen during a midterm election. The Scott County Circuit Clerk reported 7,795 ballots were cast on election day compared to 19,163 registered voters who were eligible for a 41.62 percent voter turnout. In comparison, the voter turnout during the presidential election in 2016 was just over 9,000.

“This was a very high voter turnout and higher than expected for a midterm election,” said Scott County Circuit Clerk Becky Gray. “The voters of Scott County really came out to support their candidates and we are expecting another high turnout for the U.S. Senate Special Election Runoff.”

Vance Cox, chairman of the Scott County Republican Party, said the turnout was really high this year and that it was great to see the interest in national politics by local voters especially during a midterm election.

Gray said the results for Scott County are expected to be certified this week. “We are still finishing up the final tallies so that we can certify this election,” Gray said. As of press time Gray was also waiting to hear of confirmation from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.

The unofficial results for Scott County are as follows:

U.S. Senate — Incumbent Republican Senator Roger Wicker received 59 percent of statewide votes while David Baria received 39 percent, Danny Bedwell received 1.4 percent and Shawn O’Hara received 0.6 percent. Scott County voters gave Wicker 60 percent, Baria 38 percent, Bedwell 0.8 percent and O’Hara 0.07 percent. Senator Roger Wicker has been declared the winner of this senate seat.

U.S. Senate Special Election — Cindy Hyde Smith received 41.5 percent of statewide votes while Mike Espy received 40.6 percent, Chris McDaniel received 16.5 percent and Toby Bernard Bartee received 1.4 percent. Scott County voters gave Hyde-Smith 44.6 percent, Espy received 40.8 percent, McDaniel received 137 percent and Bartee 1.0 percent. Because none of the candidates eclipsed the 50 percent mark Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy will face off in a runoff on November 27.

U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District — Michael Guest received 62.7 percent of statewide votes while Michael Evans received 36.3 percent and Matthew Holland received 1.0 percent. Scott County voters gave Guest 59.2 percent, Evans 39.9 percent and Holland 0.9 percent. Republican Michaek Guest has been declared the winner of this congressional seat.

Robert M. Logan, Jr., C.A. Collins, David L. French and Bill Rogers all won their respective elections as they all ran unopposed for their offices.

The Senate Special Election run-off will be held on November 27 and if anyone has any questions concerning the upcoming election they can contact the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office at (601) 469-3601.