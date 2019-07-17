Voters reminded that they must stick with party affiliation through primaries

Mississippians will go to the polls for the 2019 primary elections on August 6. Registered voters can cast their votes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the designated voting precincts throughout Scott County.

Not all states handle primary elections the same way, and Scott County voters should be aware that their vote on August 6 will have implications on the candidates they can vote for in the run-off election on August 27. A voter who choses to participate in the Democratic Primary on August 6 can only vote in the Democratic run-off on August 27. Likewise a voter who choses to participate in the Republican primary on August 6 must vote in the Republican run-off on August 27.

According to the Mississippi Election Code, Section 23-15-575, it is stipulated that a voter is only eligible to participate in a party’s primary if he or she “intends to support the nominations made in the primary in which they participate.”

In a true closed primary, a voter is required to register with a political party prior to election day and must vote with the party he or she selected. This is not how either the primary elections or the general elections in Mississippi are conducted even though the state is listed as having a closed primary.

This means that Scott County voters do not declare affiliation with a party in order to vote, but they must choose one party’s ballot on primary election day. Voters who choose to vote in the Democratic Party primary must “intend to support” the Democratic Party’s nominee in the general election. Voters who choose to vote in the Republican Party primary must “intend to support” the Republican Party’s nominee in the general election. Experts say, however, that there is no way to enforce the “intent” of voters in the general election.

When Scott County voters visit their assigned polling location August 6, they will be asked to decide which ballot they will receive by signing in as a Democrat or Republican. Depending on the party designation they choose when signing in, the voter will receive either a Democrat Ballot or a Republican Ballot, and will cast their votes by choosing from the names on that party’s ballot.

After initially choosing to vote in the either the Republican Primary or the Democrat Primary the voter is required to vote with that party in the runoff election, if required.

Voters are not required to vote in the primary election in order to vote in November’s General Election.

Scott County Circuit Clerk Becky Gray, referred questions about Mississippi’s closed primary laws to the Secretary of State’s office but said that she expects high voter participation in the primary. “We have had increased turnout for our primary elections,” Gray said, “and we are expecting a good turnout on August 6.”

The deadline to register in the August 6 primary has already passed, but if voters have questions about their assigned voting precincts they can contact the Scott County Circuit Clerks office at 601-469-3601.