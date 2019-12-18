Wellness Wednesdays start at the library

Lackey Memorial Hospital has teamed up with the Forest Public Library to bring Wellness Wednesdays to the library. The adult fitness education program will kick off with a Christmas party and introduction at the Forest Library today at 2:00 p.m.

Members of the Lackey Hospital staff conceived the idea to bring an adult fitness education program to Forest as part of the hospital’s community health and wellness outreach program. The programs will be held every month on the third Wednesday, and will have special guest speakers to discuss important health and wellness topics for adults.

Kimberly Moses and Nicole Kennedy first conceived the idea for the program to increase the knowledge of common health issues for local residents. They reached out to the Forest Library and found a partner to make this ambitious year-long program a reality.

“When we were first asked by Nicole and Kimberly we thought it would be an excellent idea and could be a great benefit to our citizens,” said Dianne McLaurin library branch manager. “We feel that any educational program we can offer to people here in Forest and surrounding areas is a great benefit to everyone involved.”

“When we originally came up with the idea for Wellness Wednesdays, we thought it was really ambitious, but it was bringing health information to the people that really need it,” Kennedy said. “After we developed the concept, we contacted the library because we thought this would be a great addition to the wonderful programs they offer. We really thought this could be a very beneficial and educational partnership, and we are excited to get underway on Wednesday.”

Wellness Wednesdays will cover a new topic in the health and medical fields each month and will have guest speakers to give attendees valuable information that can help them in the future. The list of topics for 2020 includes:

• January - Medical Bills and Insurance

• February - Sleep Awareness

• March - Healthy Sleep Program

• April - IBS and Women’s Eye Health

• May - Skin Cancer Detection

• June - Alzheimer’s/Brain Health

• July - Health Fair

• August - Immunizations

• September - Healthy Aging

• October - Breast Cancer

• November - Diabetes

• December - Handwashing and Health

All Wednesday programs will include special guest and guest speakers that will share knowledge of each area of emphasis.

“I’m so proud that the Library is hosting these programs for seniors, retirees and anyone interested in learning about these important health topics,” McLaurin said. “In so many instances when dealing with your health knowledge is so important and we are hoping to help people know more about their own health.”

The Wellness Wednesday programs held on the third Wednesday of every month will be open and free to the public.

“This is a great collaboration between Lackey Hospital and the Forest Library and we hope that the monthly programs can really make a difference in the personal health knowledge of all the people that attend,” Kennedy said. “We will have specialist in the various scheduled areas and they will over expert knowledge to pass along to everyone.”

The Christmas party and introductions that will be held today at 2:00 p.m. at the library will be followed up in 2020 with the first scheduled health and wellness class on January 15, at 2:00 p.m.

For additional information or any questions please contact the Forest Public Library at 601-469-1481.