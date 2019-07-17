Wilkerson announces candidacy

Paid Political Announcement

I, Hiram Wilkerson, would like to announce my candidacy for the office of Supervisor District 2, Scott County.

I’m a lifelong resident of Scott County. My wife Betty and I reside in the High Hill Community, were I am a Christian and member of High Hill United Methodist Church. I also serve as Vice-President of the High Hill Water Association.

I am a 4th generation cattle farmer and heavy equipment operator for the City of Forest. I have 10 years Plant Management Experience, 20 years construction business owner and 10 years of pipeline experience.

My years of experience in finances, budgets, personnel, construction, and plain hard work will start putting District 2 and Scott County on the right path for the future.

Bringing new business and industry to Scott County to help improve our tax base and create jobs is a must. Funding of all our county agencies so they will perform at their very best, will always be foremost.

We are told that we have no money! Well voters if the financial situation in District 2 is not bad enough, then the run-down road system should convince anyone that District 2 needs a change.

I have the knowledge, ability and determination to perform all of the duties of Supervisor and help make Scott County a place our children and grandchildren can be proud of.

Staying in contact with the voters, making sure their voices are always heard, will be part of my daily duties. Rest assured that all the people of Scott County will be treated equally and with the upmost courtesy by me and my staff. We will operate by the Golden Rule every day.

If you do not live in District 2, just remember that what happens in the Supervisor Board Room affects the entire county. So please talk to all of your friends, relatives, and co-workers, encourage them to vote for Hiram Wilkerson, August 6th Supervisor District 2. Remember if we don’t change it, it’ll get worse. Thank you, God bless!