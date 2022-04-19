FARM WORKER NEEDED

starting pay $14/hr, (Broiler poultry farm)

Main job will be to walk houses and pick up dead. Other work includes general farm work, grass cutting, washing fans, etc.... (Whatever need to be done on the farm)

* Starting pay $14/hr, paid weekly on Fridays.

*We are looking for Full-Time or Part-Time/Weekend work

*Need to understand/ speak good English.

*Ability to lift/carry 50 lbs

*Ability to drive a tractor preferred

*Must be honest and dependable.

Contact: Davis Farm Enterprises, LLC 601-260-1079 to set up interview