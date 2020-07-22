ABANDONED VEHICLE

Pursuant to the abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, House Bill 221, Laws of 1970, and House Bill 1092, Laws of 1995, the following vehicles will be sold:

(1) 2005 Ford Taurus

1FAFP53215A143501

To be sold at 10:00 am, September 11, 2020 at

James Auto Repair, 1145 Hwy 35 S., Forest, MS 39074,

for total charges due.

Terms of the sale are cash and no checks will be accepted. All sales are final. No refunds will be made. Said automobile will be sold in as is condition with no guarantees.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPOINTMENT

OF A GUARDIAN FOR

CATARINA FRANCISCO GOMEZ



CAUSE NO.: 20-199

PETITIONER: MIGUEL FRANCISCO GOMEZ

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: SEBASTIAN FRANCISCO JUAN & ANA GOMEZ MATEO

THE COMPLAINT OR PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9 o'clock A.M. on the 11th day of September, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Jasper County Chancery Court at 27 8th Avenue E, Bay Springs, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 23rd day of July 2020.

Lee Anne Livingston Palmer, Chancery Clerk

Clerk of Scott County,

Mississippi

/s/ Tonya Underwood, D.C.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPOINTMENT

OF A GUARDIAN FOR

CATARINA DOMINGO Y DOMINGO, A MINOR

CAUSE NO.: 20-100

PETITIONER: PEDRO

DOMINGO TORREZ

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: PEDRO DOMINGO - TORREZ AND ANTONIA DOMINGO - TORREZ

THE COMPLAINT OR PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint of petition at 9 o'clock A.M. on the 11th day of September 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Jasper County Chancery Court 27 8th Avenue, Bay Springs, Mississippi 39422, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 3rd day of August 2020.

Lee Anne Livingston Palmer,

Chancery Clerk of Scott

County, Mississippi

By: /s/ Tonya Underwood D.C.

(seal)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

In the Matter of the Heirs of Sandra Ellen Burrell,

Deceased

By: Peggy Vaughn, Petitioner

Petition to Determine Heirs at Law

Cause No. 2020-0136

v.

Davis, Carl Allen Burrell, Daniel Burrell, Matthew Burrell, Amos Burrell, Randy Burrell, and Any Unknown Heirs Sandra Ellen Burrell, Deceased, Respondents

SUMMONS BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The heirs at law of Sandra Ellen Burrell, Deceased, and any and all other persons claiming any right, title or interest in and to the Estate of Sandra Ellen Burrell, Deceased, whose post office and street addresses are unknown to the Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry, and upon whom service of process may be had by publication as prescribed by law.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner Peggy Vaughn, seeking the Determination of Heirs At Law of Sandra Ellen Burrell, Deceased. Respondents in this action other than you are: Sandy Davis, Carl Allen Burrell, Daniel Burrell, Randy Burrell, and Any Other Unknown Heirs of Sandra Ellen Burrell, Deceased.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said petition at 9 o'clock a.m. on the day 28th of August, 2020, in the courtroom of the Newton County Chancery Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, the 23rd day of July, 2020.

LEE ANN LIVINGSTON PALMER, CHANCERY CLERK

SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

/s/ Tonya Underwood, D.C.

(seal)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

NO. 20-232

IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND

TESTAMENT OF

EUGENE W. BLACKBURN

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF EUGENE W. BLACKBURN

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 5th day of August, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Eugene W. Blackburn, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This, the 5th day of August, A.D., 2020.

/s/ Michael Ray Powell

Michael Ray Powell, Executor

Hez L. Hollingsworth

Thompson & Hollingsworth, P.A.

P. O. Drawer 119

Forest, MS 39074

(601) 469-3411

MSB #2539

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

CAUSE NO.: 20-192

JUANA BARTOLO MANUEL, PLAINTIFF

VS. JIMENEZ SEBASTIAN

PASCUAL, DEFENDANT



SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Jiménez Sebastián

Pascual

THE COMPLAINT OR PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9 o'clock A.M. on the 11th day of September, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Jasper County Chancery Court at 27 8th Avenue E, Bay Springs, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 28th day of July 2020.

Lee Anne Livingston Palmer, Chancery Clerk

Clerk of Scott County,

Mississippi

/s/ Tonya Underwood D.C.

(seal)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

Civil Cause No.2020-CV-207-SC-M

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI PLAINTIFF

VS. $115,200.00 in US Currency DEFENDANTS

2007 TOYOTA CAROLLA VIN#JTNBE46K373060126

MOTOROLA CELL PHONE

SUMMONS



THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Arturo Gavilanes

7696 Alameda Ave, Apt. 37

El Paso, TX 79915

A PETITION FOR FORFEITURE OR COMPLAINT HAS BEEN FILED IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS. You are required by law to mail or hand-deliver a written response to the Complaint filed in this action to the lawyer for the Plaintiff, whose name and address is: Steven S. Kilgore, District Attorney, Post Office Box 603, Philadelphia, Mississippi 39350.

A COPY OF YOUR ANSWER MUST BE MAILED OR HAND-DELIVERED TO SAID LAWYER WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM THE DATE OF THIS SUMMONS AND PETITION ARE SERVED UPON YOU, OR A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE PROPERTY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION OR COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward. The name and address of the Clerk of the Court is Honorable Becky Gray, Scott County Circuit Court Clerk, P.O. Box 371, Forest, Mississippi 39074,

Issued under my hand and the official seal of this Court this the 30th day of June, 2020.

BECKY GRAY

SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK

SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

BY: /s/ E Leverette

(seal)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

Civil Cause No.2020-CV-207-SC-M

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI PLAINTIFF

VS. $115,200.00 in US Currency DEFENDANTS

2007 TOYOTA CAROLLA VIN#JTNBE46K373060126

MOTOROLA CELL PHONE

SUMMONS



THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Alex Ramirez

7696 Alameda Ave, Apt. 37

El Paso, TX 79915



A PETITION FOR FORFEITURE OR COMPLAINT HAS BEEN FILED IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS. You are required by law to mail or hand-deliver a written response to the Complaint filed in this action to the lawyer for the Plaintiff, whose name and address is: Steven S. Kilgore, District Attorney, Post Office Box 603, Philadelphia, Mississippi 39350.

A COPY OF YOUR ANSWER MUST BE MAILED OR HAND-DELIVERED TO SAID LAWYER WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM THE DATE OF THIS SUMMONS AND PETITION ARE SERVED UPON YOU, OR A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE PROPERTY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION OR COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of the Court within a reasonable time afterward. The name and address of the Clerk of the Court is Honorable Becky Gray, Scott County Circuit Court Clerk, P.O. Box 371, Forest, Mississippi 39074,

Issued under my hand and the official seal of this Court this the 30th day of June, 2020.

BECKY GRAY

SCOTT COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK

SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

By: /s/ E. Leverette

(seal)

INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOREST PRODUCTS FOR SALE

NOTICE

Sealed bids will be received by the Forest Municipal School District up to and no later than 10:00 a.m., August 25, 2020 for the right to cut and remove all timber, standing or down, designated for that purpose on:

Section 16, Township 5 North, Range 8 East

Scott County, Mississippi.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from Marc Krider, Mississippi Forestry Commission Office, Forest, Mississippi, phone number 601-624-4209.

The right to reject any and all bids is reserved.

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF SCOTT

WHEREAS, on January 30, 2004, SHANNON MEZA executed a promissory note payable to the order of SouthStar Funding LLC; and

WHEREAS, the aforesaid promissory note was secured by a Deed of Trust dated January 30, 2004, executed by SHANNON MEZA and being recorded in Book 672, at Page 366 of the records of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi; and which aforesaid Instrument conveys to Kirk Smith, Trustee and to SouthStar Funding LLC, as Beneficiary, the hereinafter described property; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPLl by an Assignment filed of record on September 27, 2017 and recorded in Book 902, at Page 370 in the office of the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPLl, having executed a Substitution of Trustee to substitute Marinosci Law Group, PC as trustee in the place and stead of Kirk Smith, the same having been recorded in Book 942, at Page 385 of the records of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, default having occurred under the terms and conditions of said promissory note and Deed of Trust and the holder having declared the entire balance due and payable; and

WHEREAS, Marinosci Law Group, PC, Substituted Trustee in said Deed of Trust will on August 26, 2020, between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., offer for sale and will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the South Front Door of the Scott County Courthouse, located at 100 E. 1st Street, Forest, Mississippi, the following described property located and situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to wit:

BEGINNING AT THE NEC OF BLOCK 4, LILES WILLIAMS ADDITION TO THE CITY OF MORTON, MISS., ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISS., RUN THENCE EAST ALONG SOUTH LINE OF SECOND AVE. 410 FT. TO STARTING POINT, THENCE EAST ALONG SOUTH LINE OF SECOND AVE. 150 FT., THENCE SOUTH 200 FT., THENCE WEST 150 FT., THENCE NORTH 200 FT. TO STARTING POINT, BEING IN THE SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4, SECTION 23, T5N, R6E.

Indexing Instructions: Pt. NE-1/4, Sec. 23, T-6-N, R-6-E, Scott Co

More commonly known as: 627 EAST 2ND AVENUE, MORTON, MS 39117

Subject to the rights of way and easement for public roads and public utilities, and to any prior conveyance or reservation of mineral of every kind and character, including but not limited to oil, gas, sand and gravel in or under subject property.

As the undersigned Substituted Trustee, I will convey only such title as is vested in me under said Deed of Trust.

This 22nd of July, 2020.

Prepared by:

Marinosci Law Group, PC

14643 Dallas Parkway,

Suite 750

Dallas, TX 75254

Marinosci Law Group, PC, Substituted Trustee

NOTICE TO SATISFY A WAREHOUSEMAN'S LIEN

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MS Statues, that the goods stored in units by occupant listed below will be sold to the highest bidder with all cost of sale.

(1) Catenia Pace

146 Willis Road

Forest, MS 39074

(2) Stacy Rasco

203 Westover Drive

Forest, MS 39074

Any of the above contents may be removed from the sale by Forest Mini Storage or customer payment. Failure to redeem by August 20, 2020 will

result in loss of the stored

merchandise.

FOREST MINI STORAGE

884 Highway 35 South

Forest, MS 39074

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 (P.L. 113-40) gives counties containing USDA Forest Service lands the option of taking the traditional 25% payments based on timber sales receipts or a safety net payment known as the "full payment". The full payment is based upon a funding formula that incorporates historical timber sales receipts. One of the requirements for counties that receive a full payment of over $100,000 is that they reserve at least 15% and not more than 20% for forestry projects under Title II and /or Title III of the Act. The Act also dictates that if the full payment exceeds $350,000, not more than 7% of the payment be designated for Title III and the balance to Title II.

Under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act (P.L. 113-40) the Scott County Board of Supervisors has elected to take the "full payment". In compliance with Title III of this law, the Scott County Board of Supervisors has elected to allocate 7% or $33,328.00 to the "Firewise Education Program" in Scott County. The following Projects have been proposed for CY 2020 in Scott County:

A Firewise Needs Assessment and Planning Program, conduct two Firewise Homeowner Meetings with training materials, print and distribute 4,000 Firewise Communities Awareness Books, conduct two days of the Firewise Communities Awareness Day Events, print and distribute 4,000 copies of the Firewise Calendar and provide an annual report on all the above activities.

The Scott County Board of Supervisors is asking for comments on these projects. We welcome any special knowledge from individuals familiar with Scott County, and want to identify any public concerns associated with these projects. We are interested in gathering as much information as possible related to public interest and potential issues. If you wish to participate, we ask that you provide comments by September 25, 2020.

Comments may be submitted in writing to the Scott County Board of Supervisors, P.O. Drawer 630, Forest, MS 39074.

Scott County Board of

Supervisors

Jackie Bradford

Joe McGee

Steven Crotwell

Johnny Harrell

Wayne Cooksey

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on September 26, 2014, Brenda Lee Gray, Unmarried executed a deed of trust for the benefit of Green Tree Servicing LLC, which deed of trust was recorded on October 9, 2014, in Book 846, Page 274 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi; and Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2010-1 Trust by assignment recorded in Book 935, Page 688 in the office of the Chancery Clerk, Scott County, Mississippi.

WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on October 7, 2019, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 936, Page 365, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2010-1 Trust, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substitute Trustee's fees and expenses of sale;

THEREFORE, on August 26, 2020, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the South door of the Scott County Courthouse in Forest, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Scott County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of Collin Davis lot where it intersects the North boundary line of Y & M Railroad, being 100 feet West of the half section line between Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter, Section 16, thence run East 100 feet; thence run North 200 feet; thence run West 100 feet to the Northeast corner of Collin Davis lot; thence run South 200 feet to the point of beginning, all in the Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter, Section 16, Township 6 North, Range 8 East, City of Forest , Scott County, Mississippi, and being shown on the tax plat map as Parcel 124 Unplatted Lands. I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee. WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 28th day of July, 2020 /-s-/ Robert M. Peebles, III McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Substitute Trustee 1052 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 211 Ridgeland, MS 39157 (770)643-2148 Foreclosurehotline.net File No.: 5554919

TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on February 19, 2010, Danny Reeves and Faye M. Reeves delivered unto the Trustee named therein a Deed of Trust securing the payment to the Bank of Morton, of an indebtedness described therein, recorded in Deed of Trust Book 767 at Page 194 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS on June 15, 2015, the aforementioned Deed of Trust was renewed and extended by that certain Deed of Trust recorded in Deed of Trust Book 859 at Page 500 of the records on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deeds of Trust; the holder of the Notes and Deeds of Trust having requested the undersigned to do so, in accordance with the terms of said Deeds of Trust, I, Hez L. Hollingsworth, Trustee, will on the 14th day of August, 2020, offer for sale at public outcry and sell during legal hours the South entrance of the Scott County Courthouse, Forest, Mississippi, for cash to the highest and best bidder, the property in Scott County, Mississippi, described as:

Beginning 18 feet South of the Northwest corner of the SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 13, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, run South along quarter section line 210 feet; thence East 210 feet; thence North 210 feet to South right-of-way of public road; thence West 210 feet to the point of beginning, being one (1) acre and in the SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 13, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, Scott County, Mississippi.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE this the 16th day of July, 2020.

/s/ Hez L. Hollingsworth HEZ L. HOLLINGSWORTH, MSB #2539

TRUSTEE

OF COUNSEL:

THOMPSON & HOLLINGSWORTH, P.A.

POST OFFICE DRAWER 119

FOREST, MS 39074; (601) 469-3411

