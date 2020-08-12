FOR RENT- 2 Bd 2 Ba trailer. Scott Central Comm. Partially furnished, no pets. 601-479-5096

HOUSE TO BE MOVED OR TORN DOWN.Make Offer. call 601-469-4110 AND Leave message.

My name is Lena Hicks. I am interested in providing care for your loved one or for the disabled. If interested in my services please call 601-678-8217.

RANDY'S TREE SERVICE Cut down, pruning & removal, stump grinding. Insured, FREE est. 601-635-2726; 601-527-1361

FULLTIME + MAINTENANCE POSITION AVAILABLE (RANKIN COUNTY)

Full Time maintenance position available for an energetic individual who does not mind working hard. A person who is skilled/experienced in many/all aspects of residential and commercial maintenance, with a positive attitude! We work as a Team!!!!

(40 hours+) maintenance position for residential/commercial properties

(Apartments/Duplexes/Houses /Condos, with Commercial Offices and Stores.

MONDAY-FRIDAY 7am - 4pm (typical work week, overtime) (evenings/Saturday work during nice weather months, and on call basis required.)

Must pass a criminal background check/drug screening. Brandon/Pearl area.

Work includes: trash outs, make ready painting, carpentry, plumbing, misc repair; property cleanup, some light electrical, etc., work truck furnished/housing available( to be discussed during interview process along with salary requirements, etc.)

5 years minimum experience required. (Possibly 5-6 work days per week, 8 hours or more a day) References and previous/current work experience will be verified/contacted.

Email resume to: lijoma2@aol.com or Fax resume to 601-824-1833 or you are welcome to come by the office to do application on site. Call/Text 601-624-7780.

NOTICE

Personal storage building belonging to Patrick Stewart has been abandoned on my property at 559 East Oak St., Forest, MS 39074, for more than 10 months.

This is notifying the owner of said storage building unless they come and reclaim the building from my property it will be sold after August 13, 2020.

Jesus Rodrigez

Publish: August 5 and August 12, 2020