James Byrd, 45, of Forest checks in with Kathy Elliott, Dean of Health Sciences, before the July graduation ceremony at Hinds Community College. Byrd received an Associate Degree in Nursing. He works for the Pearl Fire Department and plans to work part-time in nursing for a while. “I’m a paramedic and wanted to do something different,” he said. The program “was good. It was tough, but it was worth it.”