Mr. Albert Myer “Buddy” Lovett, age 81, a resident of Morton passed away on Monday, February 19, 2018 at the Mississippi Care Center in Morton. Visitation was held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, February 22, 2018 from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton and 8:30 a.m. -1 p.m. Friday, February 23 at the funeral home. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday from the Morton United Methodist Church with burial in Morton City Cemetery. Bro. Gary Glazier officiated the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Buddy was born February 1, 1937 in Scott County to J.P. Myer Lovett and Hazel Rogers Lovett. He married Teresa Smith on September 6, 1958. After earning his B.A. in History from Millsaps College, he and Teresa moved to Biloxi, MS where he taught and coached at Gulf Coast Military Academy for two years. Upon returning to Morton, he owned and operated Morton Furniture Mart for 41 years and served as music director at his home church, Morton United Methodist Church for 35 years where he loved directing the youth and Chancel choirs. He was very active in the home town of Morton that he loved. He was a member of Morton Chamber of Commerce where he served as President several times, Morton Lions Club, Morton Booster Club and Scott Regional Hospital Board for many years where he served in various capacities. He also served as Scout master for Boy Scout Troop 28. Buddy loved to cook and enjoyed fishing as a hobby.

He is preceded in death by his parents, J.P. Myer Lovett and Hazel Rogers Lovett; sisters, Jean Myatt and Dell Alfonso.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Teresa Lovett of Morton; 2 children, Lynne Lovett Tallant and husband, Luther of Pontotoc and John Lovett of Brandon; 2 grandchildren, Ben Tallant and J.M. Lovett; step grandson, Chance Throgmorton; 4 sister-in-laws, 4 brother-in-laws, 8 nieces, 3 nephews and a host of friends.

Pallbearers were Mike Edwards, Ben Tallant, John Lovett, Jason Dodson, Colon Cates, Bennie Clyde Rogers, Rom Kelly and Luther Tallant.

Memorials may be made in his name to the Morton United Methodist Church or Society of St. Andrews (SOSA), P.O. Box 519, Morton, MS 39117.