Graveside services for Mr. Charles “Charlie” Max Hardin, Sr. were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Neshoba County. Rev. John Sharp officiated.

Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Mr. Charles “Charlie” Max Hardin Sr., 72, of Sebastopol, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018, at his residence.

Survivors inlcude one son, Charlie Max Hardin Jr. and wife Jennifer of Sebastopol; one daughter, Kristi Pullin and husband Quinton Pullin, Jr. of Sebastopol; five grandchildren, Quinton Pullin, III, Brian Pullin, Erik Pullin, Bishop Hardin, and Logan Hardin; three brothers: Larry Hardin of Carthage, Wayne Hardin and wife Jackie of Carthage, and Don Hardin and wife Barbara of Philadelphia; two sisters, Bobbie Thrash and husband Larry D. of Sebastopol amd Sherry Essington of Flowood.

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hardin was preceded in death by his parents, Bishop and Audie Hardin.