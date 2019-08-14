Mr. Clifton “Sonny” Warren age 88 passed away Monday August 5, 2019 at his residence in Homewood, MS. Visitation was held Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. A graveside service with military honors was held on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Homewood Baptist Cemetery in Forest, MS with Reverend Doyle Boyles officiating.

Mr. Warren was a native Of Lemon, MS. He resided in Homewood, MS for the past 45 years. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Homewood Baptist Church in Homewood, MS. Mr. Warren graduated from Burns High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country for 23 years during Korean Conflict and the Vietnam era. He served aboard the USS Saipan, USS Midway and the USS Forrestal Super Carriers. He retired in 1972 and moved to Homewood, MS where he enjoyed farming and spending time with his family.

Mr. Warren is preceded in death by his parents Ollie and Lieucretia Warren; one son, Stanley C. Warren and three sisters. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margie Warren of Homewood, MS; two sons, Rory Warren (Donna) of Athens, TN and Bryan Warren (Rena) of Clinton, MS and daughter in-law Deborah Warren of Poplarville, MS; one sister, Johnnie Nell Ford of Waskom, TX, six grand-children, eight great-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

You may leave an online condolence or light a memory candle by visiting our website at www.wolffuneralservices.com