Darris Ray “Tunk” Bryant age 80, of Lake, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation was held on Monday May 13 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and Tuesday May 14, from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Graveside services followed at Sharon Primitive Baptist Cemetery in Lake, MS at 2:00 PM. The Reverend Sam Taylor officiated the service. Tunk was born May 22, 1938 in Newton County to Doc and Evelyn Mabry Bryant. A graduate of Lake High School, Tunk was a longtime supervisor with Smith’s Bakery and he retired from MDOT in 2012. He was a longtime member of Hazel Baptist Church. He loved his family, hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his Brother, Jimmy Dale Bryant. He is survived by his pride and joy, his daughter Yvette “Tootie” and her husband Ronnie Touchstone of Pensacola, Fl; his sweetheart of 26 years, Nancy Hollingsworth of Conehatta, MS; two granddaughters, Ashley (Wayne) Allen, and Jessica (Zach) Worley; three great grandchildren; Chloe and Evan Allen and Wyatt Worley all of Pensacola, FL; sister in law, Louise Bryant, Yvette’s mother, Barbara Bryant and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Randy Bryant, Jeremy Bryant, Shawn Bryant, Greg Luke, Wayne Allen and Zack Worley. Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Crosby, David Hensley, Alton Gibbs and Matthew Nester.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hazel Baptist Church, located at 3185 Hwy 48, Lake MS 39092

