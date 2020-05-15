Rebecca “Becky” Duncan Beard, born December 15, 1953, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, peacefully in her home. A visitation was held at Independence Methodist Cemetery in Morton, MS from 3:15 PM until 4:00 PM on Thursday May 7, 2020 with a graveside service following. Pastor Sheila Cumbest officiateed.

Becky was born December 15, 1953, and resided in Morton, MS until her time of death. She was a member of the Morton High School graduating class of 1971, and continued her education at East Central Junior College. Becky served as the Administrative Assistant for the Mississippi Poultry Association for more than 30 years. She worked hard to manage their office, as well as continued to raise funds for the association and their annual events. She was very detail oriented and ensured that everything was perfect for the members of the association. Mark Leggett, President of the Mississippi Poultry Association writes, “Whatever she did, she made each person feel as if they were family. Her contacts across the poultry industry were extensive and spanned throughout generations. She worked with founders of many poultry companies down to the most recent college students graduating in Poultry Science. Becky’s enthusiasm, hard work, and her concern for all MPA employees and members will leave a void that cannot be filled. Throughout her life, Becky never met a stranger. If you would listen, she would share her life with you. That is part of what made her special. She was full of love and laughter, and always knew how to lighten the mood with her many “-isms” and songs that she could make up on the fly. She always knew how to help you walk taller, while keeping you grounded. She is loved and will be missed by many.”

Becky is preceded in death by her father, Amos Frank Duncan, her mother, Bobbye Ruth Livingston Duncan, and her brother Vernon Elwin Crotwell.

Becky is survived by her husband, Marshall Cooper Beard; her children, Jessica Burkes (Lamar), Jerami Earls (Stan), and Duncan Beard (Dusty); her grandchildren, Evan Derrick, Alexandria Warren, Curt Burkes, AllyTyce Earls, and Benjamin Beard; and an extensive family comprising of many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends.

Pallbearers were Steven Crotwell, Stan Crotwell, Matt Bell, Scott Bell, Dan Beard, and Bill Beard. Honorary Pallbearers were the 1971 Morton High School classmates.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Independence United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.