Richard Neal “Rick” Lewis

Richard Neal Lewis, a longtime resident of Pineville and Forest, went to be with his Lord on Monday April 20, 2020 at the Reginald P White Nursing Facility in Meridian of COVID-19. He was with longtime caretakers who loved him as if he was family.

Rick was born on Sept. 29, 1952 in Fernandina Beach, Florida, the oldest son of Ruth Jeanette (Petty) and John Thomas Lewis. Diagnosed with Autism at an early age, Rick nevertheless went on to live a full, joyous life. He lived in many states as he grew up, and attended schools in Mississippi, Utah, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma. He was graduated from Haverford High School, Havertown, Pennsylvania, in 1971. He went on to achieve a BA in Business and Marketing from the Oklahoma State University and was granted an MBA from the American Interconnected University. Rick operated a small online business for many years. Additionally, Rick assisted his father with chicken houses on the family farm. While in the nursing home, he was active in numerous committees, participated in Special Olympics playing Bocce ball, and he loved helping to plant flowers each spring.

Wanting to serve the country he loved, Rick enlisted in the Air Force. He was discharged at the completion of basic training.

Rick loved the Lord and was a member of the Leaf River Baptist Church and attended the Forest Baptist Church, where he loved to participate in the men’s class. Rick loved to discuss the fine points of the bible.

Richard was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Annie Lou (Carlton) and Robert Virgil Petty of Grenada, Ms., his paternal grandparents Prudie (Jones) and Lemuel Jackson Lewis of Pineville, Ms., and his father John Thomas Lewis of Pineville, Ms.

Richard is a cherished son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his mother Ruth Jeanette (Petty) Lewis of Forest; sisters Helen Ruth Lewis (Carol Moyer) of Orefield Pa, Brenda Gail Hubsher of Pottstown, Pa, Cynthia Ann Denslow of Brandon, Ms.; brother John Thomas Lewis, Jr. of Forest, Ms.; nieces Rebecca Lynn Hubsher of Philadelphia, Pa, Allison Kyle Hubsher of Pottstown, Pa, Kristen Jeanette Anderson (Patrick) of Brandon, MS, Holly Nicole Denslow of Brandon, Ms.; nephews Jeremy Mark Hubsher of Pottstown, Pa, Robert Wesley Denslow of Brandon, Ms., and Robert Wilcox Roncali of Lake, Ms.; great nieces Destiny Ann Anderson, Alexia Leigh Anderson, Jillian Brooke Anderson, Sophie Ann Merrill; great nephew Jaidyn Patrick-Michael Anderson. He leaves behind numerous cousins in the Grenada and Pineville area and many other relatives across Mississippi and the South.

Service will be private with interment at Pineville-Leaf River Cemetery, Pineville, Ms.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Stay-Home Hospice and to the staff of the Reginald P White Nursing Facility for their loving care of Richard and all the efforts made to keep Richard in touch with his family during this difficult time. Special thanks to Leonora Perry, Virginia Dearman and Chaplain Gary Dover.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to the American Cancer Society or the Autism Society of America.