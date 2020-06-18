Mr. Robert Marion “Buddy” Taylor age 85, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. A graveside service was held at Sims Hill Cemetery on Tuesday June 16, 2020 starting at 2:00 PM. Layman Kent Pickett officiated.

Buddy was born in Morton and lived most all his life in Scott County. Growing up in the Morton and Kalem areas, Buddy enjoyed the outdoors. His first love was hunting and fishing, and that love stayed with him all of his life. In his younger days, he enjoyed dirt track racing. He bought an old race car, and along with other Scott County friends, raced every weekend for over seven years. He also enjoyed tinkering with old motors, cars, and anything else that was rusty.

In his later years, Buddy found a love for people that was unmatched. Faithfully, he called many people on their birthdays each year just to wish them a good day. He loved gathering with small groups of friends at his home for fish fries, wild game meals or ice cream socials. He always said he was born 100 years after his time because he loved the old ways. He especially enjoyed making cane syrup in the fall with his sons. He made sure everyone had plenty of hot coffee and warm biscuits for the new syrup.

In the early 1950’s, while working at Roosevelt State Park, he met his first wife, Gwyn Webb. They were married on August 6, 1954. As the Taylor family grew, Buddy worked many different jobs: truck driver, chicken doctor, mechanic, machinist, and boilermaker. Buddy especially loved his work as a boilermaker, but it took him away from his family. He was fortunate and excited to find a local job he loved even more, with more responsibility, when he was hired as shop foreman with Molpus Lumber Company’s new sawmill in Morton. He worked there until he was medically retired.

After Gwyn passed away in 2000, his life became empty. In 2008, Buddy met Ms. Barbara Salers. Per Barbara, they started dating, and once they compared their junk piles, it seemed like a match made in heaven. They were married on July 31, 2010 and enjoyed a wonderful life together for the next 10 years until his passing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwyn Webb Taylor, his parents, Jimmie and Nell Taylor, brother, Jack Taylor, and daughter, Lu-Ann Taylor Cornelison. He is survived by his wife Barbara Salers Taylor, children Tobby (Jackie) Taylor, Rosey (Jerry Ray) Johnson, Scotty (Sandy) Taylor, son-in-law Don (Diannia) Cornelison, step-daughter Angie (Audie) Stewart, 8 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 7 great-granddaughters, 6 great-grandsons and 1 great-great-grandson.