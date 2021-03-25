Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law Thursday a that would make it easier for those with an occupational license moving to Mississippi to receive one in the state.

House Bill 1263 would allow reciprocity for holders of occupational licenses from other states who move to Mississippi if they meet certain requirements and their license is valid and in good standing without any pending disciplinary action. A new resident will need at least a year holding that occupational license in their old state before

It was sponsored by state Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven.

Last session, a bill that helped military spouses holding an occupational license from another state was signed into law by Reeves.

Mississippi’s bill is modeled on one signed into law in Arizona in 2019 by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

Eleven other states, according to the non-partisan National Conference of State Legislatures, have enacted bills that required their occupational licensing boards or commission to recognize licenses from other states, provided the license holder meets certain conditions.

Other bills signed into law

Wednesday, the governor signed into law HB 633. This bill would require the state Department of Education to create a computer science curriculum in public schools. It was authored by state Rep. Kevin Felsher, R-Biloxi.

Another bill signed Wednesday by Reeves was HB 1048, which changed the qualification deadline from March 1 to February 1 for certain statewide, state district, county and county district offices.

The state will also increase the monthly amount given to poor families under the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families after the governor signed into law SB 2759 on Wednesday.

A bill that would’ve changed the Department of Human Services reporting guidelines for welfare benefits to a simplified rather change reporting (any time a change in income that might affect eligibility for benefits) died in committee on March 2.

Conference reports filed

SB 2313, also known as the Mississippi Intercollegiate Athletics Compensation Rights Act, would allow scholar athletes to be compensated for likeness rights or use of their names. The two chambers will need to pass the conference report on an up or down vote before it can reach the governor's desk.