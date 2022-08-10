What is known is that the Ukraine is not a democratic, peaceful nation as it is being portrayed, rather it is a corrupt, violent criminal state itself. We have two monstrous nations fighting it out in a contest of wills, and as always occurs in wars, it is the civilians, the innocent who suffer.

Our experts in military weapon systems stated emphatically we are depleting far too many of our much needed high tech weapon systems and that to replace these advanced technologies takes years. Both Russia and China would love to see our military weak.

Of critical importance: How are we to fund this military adventure. We have already donated tens of billions of dollars for military equipment to Zelensky, which new evidence indicates is being sold by criminal Ukrainians to top bidders.

The United States just fought a 21 year war in Afghanistan at the cost to our taxpayers of 2.3 trillion dollars, only to have a humiliating defeat in which our allies were abandoned and Biden and company handed $7 billion in military equipment over to an enemy, the Taliban, a force that killed and maimed our soldiers. The human cost, to us and our allies in this humiliating war, was 243,000 killed, including 2,324 of our soldiers and twice that many contractors.

The total cost of our “war on terror” in the Middle East was an unbelievable $8 trillion dollars with more than 900,000 killed. Tens of thousands of veterans are permanently crippled, now financially destitute and many have been denied compensation and medical care for their dedication. Do we need more of this? Patton once said, no war should be declared until it has been fully funded beforehand.

We have not won a clear victory in any of our wars since WWII. This includes the Korean war, Vietnam, and all the Middle Eastern wars. Our economy is nearing collapse, inflation is exploding, tens of thousands of businesses have closed permanently because of the totally illogical Covid-19 lockdowns, our currency is nearing full destruction, Biden and company have destroyed the oil industry, 94 food processing plants have burned mysteriously, baby formula all but disappeared, food shortages loom in the near future and we face a “reset” that will destroy all freedom in the world. Our Constitution is under constant attack, including the Bill of Rights. Our public schools are controlled by radical unions and our universities are teaching revolution and destruction of the values and virtues of Western civilization and Mrs. Berry wants us to enter another war, this time with a nuclear power that equals and some experts say exceeds our capabilities.

Americans are suffering terribly from Biden and company’s destruction of the economy and what is coming soon far exceeds the pain and suffering of the great depression. This war will bring the end of our freedoms much faster. America, as always should offer humanitarian aid, but only to civilian refugees.

I find it ironic that during the entire history of the Soviet Union, even at a time when Stalin purposefully starved 7 to 10 million Ukrainians to death by design, created one of the most murderous, oppressive governments in history only to later be surpassed by communist China, yet during this entire 80 year span no one wanted to go to war with Soviet Russia to save any of the hundreds of millions of innocents worldwide that continued to be their victims.

The most accurate figure we have is 60 million murdered in the Soviet Union and 60 to 100 million murdered in communist China. No one wanted to invade communist Cuba suffering under the bloody regime of Fidel Castro, with hundreds of thousands of refugees risking their lives to cross the shark-infested Gulf on anything that would float, with many losing their lives.

When the slaughter in Rwanda occurred under Bill Clinton’s presidency, with over a million civilians butchered, no one seemed to care and Clinton stated he had no idea it was that bad. Does anyone want to review the human disaster in Somalia, with many of our elite soldiers being slaughtered and some drug through the streets? How many in this country really cared then? When Pol Pot, leader if the Khmer Rouge, slaughtered a fourth of the population of Cambodia, were we ready to go back to war after just leaving Vietnam? The Khmer Rouge murdered as many as 3 million men, women, children and elderly yet no one even suggested going back to war to save the rest.

China slaughtered well over ten thousand young people during the Tiananmen massacre. No call for war then. Today, the communist Chinese leadership control the largest concentration camp in the world, containing the Uyghurs, which are used by the communist government as organ donors. Chinese citizens are commonly arrested for minor crimes, undergo tissue typing on entry to the camps and if they have organs that are to be sold on the international market their charges are changed so that they can be executed for these organs. The Chinese communist system surpasses even Hitler in its brutality and inhuman behavior. Has anyone suggested we go to war with China to save the unquestionably innocent victims of communist brutality? Absolutely not.

North Korea’s brutality and savagery is almost beyond description. Much of the country is a brutal concentration camp. Many children were born and raised in these camps. These are the things of nightmares. Anyone interested in going to war with North Korea?

The world is, and has always been in the grip of monstrous dictators. To appreciate the extent of this truth read the book by R.J. Rummel, Death by Government. Professor Rummel is considered the world expert on genocide by governments. We cannot correct all the evils of the world. President George Washington wisely counseled future leaders of this nation to avoid foreign entanglements. We should follow that sage advice. Man is a fallen creature and so far no viable solution has been proposed by any government to end this madness.

Robert E. Lee stated rightly, “It is well that war is so terrible lest we should grow too fond of it.”

Russell L. Blaylock, M.D., is a Northsider. He is a retired neurosurgeon and Associate Editor-in-Chief of Surgical Neurology International