Our hearts are saddened by the death of Mr. James “Hip” Parker who transitioned July 13th. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 23rd at Little Rock M. B. Church at 11:00 a.m. Viewing is Friday, July 22nd at Evans Memorial Funeral Home from 1:00–6:00 p.m. Please remember his family in your prayers, especially his wife, Mrs. Connie Parker, his children, Kathy, Nakisha, Ashley and Shonda, and grands Hallie, Naja, Katelyn, and Xavion, and siblings, Matthew, Levon, Mary, and Dorothy. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held for Mrs. Sallie Mae Thames Thursday, July 21st at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel M. B. Church. Our prayers are with her family, especially her children, Diann, Robert Lee, L. C., Arlena, Louise Bobbitt, Wilbur, Charles, Edna Braggs, Annie Lee Shepard, and Mary Williams. Final arrangements are entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

We are sorry to learn of the death of Craig Gorden of Atlanta. He was the son of the late Coach W. C. Gordan and Mrs. Vivian Gorden. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers continue to be with the family of Mr. Thomas Reed. Graveside Services were held at Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Please remember his family in your prayers, especially his mother, Mrs. Frankie Owens, and his children, Alice Brown, Franchesca Bennett, and Bianca Bennett, grands TaKara, Garylon, Justice, Cali and Demetria, and siblings Wilson Owens, David Reed, Travis Bragg, Kristian Reed and Shaycara Johnson. Final arrangements were entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held for Mr. Westley Odom on Saturday, July 16th at Midway Freewill Church with Rev. Larry Odom officiating and delivering his eulogy. Mrs. Patty Ward Odom was the mistress of ceremony. Among the program participants were Pastor Arthur Kennedy, Rev. Cory Bender, and Atty. Wendy Wilson White. Please keep his family in your prayers especially his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Ruby J. Odom, children Gerald Odom and Derrick Odom, grands Lakeisha Ricks, Christopher Odom, Tevis Odom, Charles Odom, Noah Odom, sisters Margie Odom, and Francis Denson. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our hearts are saddened by the July 13th death of Forest High School and Jackson State University graduate Rashard Anderson, a JSU Sports Hall of Fame inductee. Rashard was the son of Ms. Francis “B.B.” Burgess. He was primarily raised by his grandmother, Mrs. Nadine Anderson, his aunt Willie Reese Anderson, his uncle John R. Anderson, and special family friend, Booker T. Mitchell. He played cornerback for the JSU Tigers from 1996 to 1999. Anderson was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round (23rd overall selection) of the 2000 NFL Draft. He made his NFL debut with the Panthers in September 2000 at the age of 23. In his first NFL season, Rashard appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 tackles and ended his 2001 season with 47 tackles. Following his retirement from professional football, Anderson was employed as a substitute teacher and assistant football coach at Callaway High School and at Murrah High School in Jackson. Our prayers are with his family referenced above, his children Anadia and Rashard Anderson, Micah Eustache, and Kaleb and Tyler Brown, and his brother, Jahmal Anderson.

His Life will be Celebrated Saturday, July 23rd at 1:00 at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium (Intersection of Lynch and Prentiss Streets) on the campus of Jackson State University. Visitation is Friday, July 22nd from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at the W. F. Mapp Funeral Home Chapel, and from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Rose McCoy Auditorium.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Bonnie Russell Hodge, Marquita Patrick, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, Annette McClendon, Cora H. Jones, Sidney Ellis, Don Bell, Lakendrick “”Q” McClendon, Barbara Gatewood, Lucy V. Moore, Lucille Flex, Braxton Kelly, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Melba Dixon, Laura Jackson, Helen Reed Akins, Roselynn Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Crystal Patterson, Tomi Reed Smith, Mitch and Mary Nichols, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Congratulations to St. Michael Catholic Church parishioner, John Pham, on his recent Ordination to the Diaconate of the Catholic Church. The ceremony occurred Saturday, July 16th at the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson. He is now a Deacon – an official servant in the Church. The Ordination was a most beautiful event. Fr. Binh Nguyen vested Deacon Pham. Fr. Adolfo and Fr. Joe were among the clergy attending this ceremony. On the following day, Deacon Pham delivered the homily at his home church. During the homily, he referenced Psalm 127 and addressed the Martha and Mary story. Society tends to hail busyness as a virtue, but it has repercussions. He noted that we can do nothing by ourselves. Unless the Lord builds it, it is non-productive. It was interesting to listen to his homily which he delivered in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

The MS Bar Annual Meeting - Summer School and Convention was held July 11-15th at the San Destin Hilton in Destin, FL. President Robert Gibbs welcomed attendees and introduced the keynote Speaker, Leslie Maxie. Ms. Maxie, Track and Field News High School Athlete of the Year in 1984, is a retired track and field athlete and subsequently a television broadcast journalist. She shared her insights on achieving excellence and the importance of rest through the seasons of our careers. The annual state of the judiciary was given by Chief Justice Michael Randolph. President Robert Gibbs passed the gavel to the next Bar President Blake Teller. Among the locals attending were Judge Tom and Mrs. Norma Ruth Lee and Stewart Lee and his family, and Constance Slaughter Harvey and her family, Constance, James, and James, III Burwell. Additional details will be provided next week.

The MHV Cluster Club sponsored a Back-to-School Supply Give-Away at Gaddis Park on Saturday, July 16th. Over 50 back packs filled with supplies were distributed. Thanks to everyone who helped to make the day a success!

Due to unforeseen circumstances, President Albert Gray announces the Scott County JSU Alumni Chapter’s July meeting was cancelled. The date for the August meeting will be announced at a later date.

New Bethel M.B. Church family will sponsor a COVID-19 Vaccination Event for ages 6 months and up on July 30th from 8 until noon. For additional information, contact Divinity Pediatric Clinic at 601-397-6258.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between July 28 – 31st, namely, Marcus Boyd and Jefri Aguilar (28), Peggy Sanders and Tokasha Wash (30), and Linda Suwinski, Erica Tucker, Reggie Odom, and Cyndi Roberts (31).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 678: Charter members of the East Central Federated Women’s Club were Mattye C. Evans, Annie Owens, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Sandra Curry, Georgia Bryant, Lola Jones, Victoria Womack, Linda R. Boyd, Annie R. Kelley, Julia M. Wilson, Cynthia Slaughter Melton, Lois Collier, Leona Collins, Willie Ruth Melvin, Janet Williams, Pearl Clark, Annie Wilson, Carolyn Knowles, Marjorie Mason, Iris Holbert, Johnnie Ruth Earby, Daisy Boyd, Susie J. Boyd, and Bonnie Floyd Stowers.

Quiz Teaser #679: Name two of the receptionists/secretaries at the E. T. Hawkins High School prior to integration.