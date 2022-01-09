We are sorry to learn of the August 25th transition of Mrs. Essie Lee Holifield, sister of Mrs. Annie Eva Lee, and the late John Lee Evans. No further details were available at press time.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Herman Pierce who transitioned August 25th. Memorial services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 31st at Union Grove M. B. Church at 1:00 p.m. Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the death of Mr. Malcolm Holifield, Sr. who passed August 15th. A beautiful Farewell Memorial was held August 20th at Little Rock M. B. Church with Pastor Rev. Sheldon Thomas officiating and delivering the eulogy. Program participants were Rev. Rochelle Wright, Ministers Jessie Lee Sanders and Jimmy Sanders, and members of the Little Rock M. B. Church Choir. Mr. Holifield (Mr. Mac) served 23 years in the United States Army, and upon his retirement, he entered the workforce again at Flo Con Systems in Forest. Our prayers are with his family, especially his sons, James (Annette) Holifield, Jr., Anderson (Ruthie) Stingley and Thomas Mosley. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Henry “Jr.” Walton, Jr., who passed on August 23rd. A beautiful celebration of life was held Saturday, August 27th at W. F. Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Rochelle Wright officiated and delivered the eulogy. Mistress of Ceremony was his niece, Mrs. Ashley Viverette-Smith. Other program participants were Rev. Joshua Lyles, Mrs. Teara Pace, and Rev. Timothy Ringo. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his daughters Letitia (Rodney “Pete”) Tucker, and Darnel (Peaches) Ford; and siblings, Helen (Archie) Keeton, Nancy (Walter) Viverette, Janice (Johnny) Tucker, Teresa, Dewayne Walton, and LaRue Carter. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Bonnie Jewel Moore who passed August 15th. A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held August 20th at Union Grove M. B. Church with Rev. Donald Keyes officiating and delivering her eulogy. Mrs. Ruby Luckett was the Mistress of Ceremony. Other program participants were Rev. Alvin Moore, Ms. Brenda McCullum, and Benny Bradley. Please remember her family in your prayers, especially her children, Felicia (Shawn) Thompson, Vickie Patrick, Willie Charles (Lisa) Moore, Michael (Jane) Moore, Darren (LaDawn) Moore, and Larry Darnell Moore. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are saddened by the May 24th death of Mr. Ledell Howard Robinson, twin of Lenard who preceded him in death last year. Both graduated from MS Valley State University, and both worked with North MS Legal Services and Central MS Legal Services. Ladell worked in the U. S. Attorney’s Office for several years before returning to Central MS Legal Services to work with his twin. Both were members of the Master Plan Band, and both played the B-Flat Trumpet. At Lenard’s home going celebration September 18th, Ledell exhibited his love for his fallen brother and his faith in God by playing “Til We Meet Again” by Kirk Franklin. We will miss Ledell and his caring and generous spirit!

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, especially Lewis Joseph, brother of Rosie Mabry; Bonnie Russell Hodge who continues to improve; Don Bell, Gail Lee, LaToya McClendon, Kitty Colbert, Sidney Ellis, Gary Risher, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Braxton Kelley, Lucy V. Moore, Scott Mangum, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, H. T. Smith, Jean Bates, Buddy Ellis, Tomi Reed Smith, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Parishioners at St. Michael Catholic Church celebrated Sunday and enjoyed the message from Deacon John where he addressed “humility” as a virtue most of us would love to have, but we hate to practice it. Unfortunately, our society tells us that humility is not good even though it was the single most virtue that Jesus displayed in his life. He encouraged us to respect the dignity of all people and strive to bring justice to all.

Black and red were the colors for the beautifully decorated Reach One on One Saturday, August 6th. Mrs. Dianne Robinson received an Appreciation Evening of much joy and love. Evangelist Ernestine Reed was the coordinator and Mrs. Rosie Kersh was the program guide. A very special and stylish display of a fashion show provided entertainment for guests. Serving as judges were Ms. Jean Reed, Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton, and Pastor and Mrs. Fred Owens. Mrs. Robinson was escorted by her husband, Alderman Harry Robinson. A delicious meal was served and enjoyed. Mrs. Robinson thanks all for this beautiful expression of love.

Family and friends of Mrs. Rita Wash celebrated and honored her Saturday, August 13th. Her Appreciation Day program, sponsored by the Anointed Voices from Pulaski, was held at Abundant Grace Church Saturday, August 13th. Mrs. Somer Moore was the program guide. Mrs. Wash enjoyed the event, as did others in attendance, and she thanks all for their participation, love, and other expressions of gratitude.

Scott County and surrounding counties were affected by local flooding April 24th. Forest was among the many spots with flash flooding problems following days of rain here. Residents expressed surprise and concern for victims of the flood. The intersection of Highways 35 and 80 looked like a lake and a creek that runs near Main Street topped over quickly. Thanks to local first responders for their quick actions.

The Cluster Club’s meeting scheduled for August 23rd was cancelled due to inclement weather. The date for the September meeting will be announced later.

Members of the Scott County Chapter of Alcorn State University (ASU) enjoyed a wonderful day on the “resort” in Lorman Saturday, August 27th. Alumni members fed their favorite football team and enjoyed the fellowship. The master grillers were on campus and with enough food on hand, they also fed the members of the soccer team after their game. Coach McNair, staff, and team members expressed their gratitude for the chapter’s expression of love and support. President Charles Longmire led the delegation, and other Alcornites assisting were Elvin Crisp, Wayne Kincaid, Odell Qualls, Peggy Sanders, Marcus Holbert, Patty Odom, Debra Lowery, Evelyn Nicks, Mattye Evans, and Derrick Qualls and son. According to Alcornite Mattye C. Evans, Derrick Qualls and his son traveled from Atlanta to support this event. Other supporters from Jackson, Canton and surrounding areas participated just to feed the Braves.

The ASU Scott County Chapter will now focus on sending high school students to ASU Saturday, September 24th for High School Day. If you are “brave enough,” join them September 13th during their regular meeting at the Forest Services Center at 5:00.

Happy birthday greeting to babies born during September 1st though September 8th, namely Eleanor Longmire, Neyon Nash, and Larissa Ringo (1), Briteanna Sanders, Ta’Marius Sanders, and Lenora White (2), Mary Johnson (3), Bennie Burks (4), Takishia Lee and Mytonio Williams (5), John Hughes, and Martha Smith (6), Deonte Harper, Cornelius Burks, Sarah Breland, and Vanario Youngblood (7), and Delois Darby and Bonnie Floyd Stowers (8).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 684: Dr. Sheldon Graves, husband of Dr. Patricia Graves, father of Kiley and Kyle, and son of the late Mrs. Odessa Graves and Mr. A. L. Graves, was the first Hawkins High School graduate (1966) to practice dentistry. A graduate of Meharry Medical School, Dr. Graves is presently practicing in Germantown, TN. Congratulations to Mrs. Susie Boyd for providing the correct answer.

Quiz Teaser # 685: Which graduate of Forest High School and Tougaloo College served as Yazoo City Municipal Judge?