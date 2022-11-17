The Morton High School Panthers played their first home game of the 2022-2023 season against Enterprise last week. Senior Marco Pedros, 9, started with a score only minutes into the game. This was followed up by 80 minutes of harsh battle between teams. Junior Henry Mendez Lopez, 10, bottom, fights multiple opponents while pushing down the field. Enterprise was a force to be reconed with but it was not enough. The Panthers are determined to make playoffs this year and with a 6-4 win over Enterprise they could very well be on their way. The Morton High School Panthers are led by new Head Coach Chris Perez and new Assistant Coach Ryan Harrell. Kathy Latham