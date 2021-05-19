We are saddened to learn of the transition of 98-year-old Mrs. Elois McCoy of Morton who departed this life Sunday, May 16th. Please keep her family in your prayers. Additional information will be shared in next week’s column.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Claude Huddleston of Flint, MI who transitioned May, 11th. Special prayers for his partner of 33 years, Ms. Addie Rita Russell, the daughter of the late Rev. Eugene and Mrs. Addie Russell. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Charlie Hunter who transitioned May 10th. Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 1:00 Saturday, May 22nd at Lovelady Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, May 21st from 12:00 until 6:00 at Evans Memorial Funeral Home. Please remember his family, especially his children, Jeffrey Hunter, and Beverly McGuinn, in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Freda Ward Patrick who transitioned Wednesday, May 12th. Memorial arrangements include family hour Friday, May 21st from 10-11 a.m.; Public viewing from 11-6:00 p.m.; and Grave Side service Saturday, May 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements. Please keep her family in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of 21-year-old Sandra LaQuan Lewis of Pelahatchie who was killed in an auto accident Sunday, May 16th. She was scheduled to graduate from Jones Community College this weekend. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Please remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Julian Parker and First Gentleman Travis “Butch” Chambers, both of whom are hospitalized, Walter “Puttycat” Ford, Rudi Burks, Fannie Bradford, Helen Harris, and others who were referenced in last week’s column.

The deadline to sign up for Legacy Virtual Summer Connections Program/Camp is May 24. Applications may be completed online at www.leacef@aol.com. You may contact the Legacy Office at 601-469-0990.

Congratulations to JSU Classmates of 1970 for being afforded the opportunity to walk across the stage to receive their college degrees. Saturday, May 15, 2021 was a special day for these graduates who waited 51 years to receive their degrees in person. May 14 and 15, 1970 were sad days for the families of James Earl Green and Phillip Gibbs, Sr. who lives were cut short because of the official actions of law enforcement officers on the campus of Jackson State College, a/k/a, Jackson State University.

More than 400 rounds of gunfire were directed at students gathered at the girls’ dormitory, Alexander Hall, and at B. F. Roberts Dining Hall. When the shooting stopped 28 second later, more than 14 students were injured and Green and Gibbs were dead. Green was a 17-year-old Jim Hill High School senior who took a shortcut across campus on his way home from his work at a local store on Lynch Street. Gibbs was visiting his sister at Alexander Hall. Following a three week trial in Biloxi n 1972, and ten years of court battles, there was no relief or accountability even though the Fifth Circuit held that, “the barrage of gunfire far exceeded the response that was appropriate…”

Jackson Mayor Antar Lumumba apologized for the wanton actions of the Jackson Police Officers on that night and presented copies of the apology and a key to the City of Jackson to the survivors of Green and Gibbs. Senator Hillman Frazier apologized for the State and presented resolutions to the Gibbs and Green families. Jackson State President Thomas Hudson presented Honorary Doctorates to Gibbs’ sister, Nerene Gibbs Wray, and to Green’s sister Gloria Green McCray for their brothers who were slain 51 years ago. The program was held on the Gibbs/Green Plaza which is built in front of Alexander and Roberts Halls on Lynch Street.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated the Ascension of the Lord with Father Nick Adams delivering the homily. According to Pope Francis, “The Ascension tells us that Jesus, although he ascended to heaven to dwell gloriously at the right hand of the Father, is still and is always among us: this is the source of our strength, our perseverance, and our joy, from the presence of Jesus among us with the strength of the Holy Spirit.” Father Nick asked, “Who is Jesus?” He is our constant companion and even though he ascended to heaven, he is still with us. Jesus wants us to meet him in our woundedness and flee to him for help.

Lynch Chapel U.M. Church members worshipped in person, and via Facebook and teleconference. Pastor Shirley Wilder’s message title was “Let Peace Rule Your Heart” and scripture reference was Matthew 5:9. Peace makers desire to bring people back together. Blessed are the Peace makers. We cannot reconcile the Word of God if we don’t have peace within us. Everything that comes out of us is in us. We need to humble ourselves and say, “I’m sorry.” This world needs a peace maker today. Be an example of a peace maker and do it today as you choose to let peace rule your heart. Tomorrow is not promised so let peace rule our heart today. In her usual a cappella style, she closed with “Tomorrow.”

Little Rock Baptist Church service was shared via YouTube with Pastor Rev. Sheldon providing devotion. The sermon theme was “When You’re at Your Breaking Point, Turn to God!” Scriptures referenced were Psalm 27:13-14 and Matthew 26:41. When we reach our breaking point, we can either break down or break through. There is nothing we go through that catches God off guard. We must trust and operate in God’s timing. We must be still and know that He is God. We sometimes get ahead of our blessings. We are not exempt from temptation, which is simply pressure applied to the flesh. Don’t give into what pleases the flesh. We have to constantly stay vigilant and watch as well as pray! Remember, stay close to the Shepherd because He has promised to supply all our needs according to His riches in glory. During this pandemic, be faithful but not foolish and don’t let your guard down.

Happy belated birthday to Carolyn Knowles who celebrated her special day on Friday with her daughter, Heather and family. Her son, Cory, surprised her earlier with birthday love coupled with Mother’s Day love.

The Scott County JSU Alumni Association met Thursday, May 13th at Kats Kave via teleconference, zoom, and in person. Several fundraising efforts were discussed. Contact any association members for information on JSU Tee Shirt Fundraiser. Mesdames Carolyn Macon, Cynthia Melton and Ann Bryant are Tee Shirt Committee Members. Tee Shirts may be purchased for $10 each. Additional information will be forthcoming.

Birthday greetings to May babies born during the 18th through the 27th, namely, Kelvin Burkes and Tillis Kincaid (19), Willie Benford and Laila Moore (20), Antoine Shepard and Jamaryia Mann (21), Q. Dien Vu and Araceli Coronado (22), Shania Ealy, Guy Aiden, and Juanita Crudup (25) and Beverly Parker (27).

Answer to Mother’s Month Quiz Teaser #618: Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu of Calcutta, the recipient of the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize, was canonized and named Saint Teresa of Calcutta by the Catholic Church in 2016.

Mother’s Month Quiz Teaser #619: Which United States “Founding Mother” was born in 1595?