Kylie Powell will be presented in her senior piano recital at Forest Presbyterian Church, Saturday, April 9, at 2:00 p.m. Her program will include sacred, classical and contemporary selections. Kylie has studied piano for 12 years, ten with Irene Martin.

Kylie is the daughter of Eddie and Kisty Powell. She is a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She is a senior at Forest High School where she is active in soccer, tennis, volley ball, Forest Christian athletes, the band and color guard. Kylie was the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Scott County.

After graduation Kylie will attend Brigham Young University in Idaho with a major in Child Development and a minor in piano performance.

The public is invited to attend her recital. A reception will follow the program.