Registration is underway at East Central Community College in Decatur for Spring 2021 Intensive Term II on-campus and online courses.

The last day to register for Spring 2021 Intensive Term II on-campus courses is Thursday, March 4. Classes begin on Wednesday, March 3, and end on May 6.

Intensive Term II on-campus classes offered on the Decatur campus include Introduction to Business, Special Projects in HVAC & Refrigeration, College Algebra, and Calculus II. English Composition II will be offered at the Philadelphia Neshoba County Career-Technical Center.

The last day to register for Spring 2021 Intensive Term II online courses is Tuesday, March 16. Classes begin on Monday, March 15, and end on May 7.

Among the Intensive Term II online classes offered include Art Appreciation, Principles of Biology II with Lab, Nutrition, Zoology I with Lab, Anatomy & Physiology I and II with Lab, Microbiology with Lab, Microsoft I, Medical Terminology II, Computer Concepts, Computer Applications I, Human Growth and Development, English Composition II, First Aid & CPR, Western Civilization II, Career Exploration, College Study Skills, Intermediate Algebra, College Algebra, Spanish II, Spanish IV, Music Appreciation, Old Testament Survey, New Testament Survey, American National Government, General Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, Social Problems, Marriage and Family, Public Speaking I, and Theater Appreciation.

A complete Spring Term class schedule can be found at the myEC tab at www.eccc.edu. To apply for admission, visit www.eccc.edu/admissions.

For more information, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6205 or go2ec@eccc.edu.