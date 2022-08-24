Fall Full Term On-Campus and Online day and evening classes at East Central Community College in Decatur are underway, but there are still plenty of opportunities to enroll in classes this fall.

Registration continues for the college’s Fall Intensive Term II On-Campus, Fall Intensive Term II Online, and Fall 4-Week Online classes.

Fall Intensive Term II On-Campus Classes begin on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The last day to register is Thursday, Oct. 6. Final exams are Dec. 5-8.

Fall Intensive Term II Online Classes begin on Monday, Oct. 17. The last day to register is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Final exams are Dec. 5-8.

Classes in the Fall 4-Week Online Term begin on Monday Oct. 17. The last day to register is also Oct. 17. The last day of classes is Nov. 11.

There is also a three-week December Online Term, with classes beginning Dec. 12 and ending Dec. 30. Registration information for that term will be announced at a later date.

A full 2022-2023 Academic Calendar and Fall 2022 Course Schedule can be found online at www.eccc.edu.

To apply for admission, click on the Apply Now button on the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu.

Current ECCC students can register for these terms by logging into their myEC accounts.