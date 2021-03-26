Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Heather Tadlock Taylor who transitioned Thursday, March 18th at her home. Mrs. Taylor is remembered as a kind, knowledgeable, and caring Family Nurse Practitioner who was a blessing to all her patients. Memorial services were held Tuesday, March 23rd at Homewood Methodist Church. Please keep her family in your prayers especially her son, Jake, and her mother, Faye Jackson. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation of MS in lieu of flowers. Arrangements were entrusted to Ott & Lee Funeral Home.

Ityrious Teah (T. A.) Bowie was remembered as a loving young man during his Home Going Saturday, March 13th at the Mt. Zion MB Church Graveside Ceremony. Pastor Rochelle Wright delivered Teah’s eulogy. Other program participants were Mistress of Ceremony Renee McDougle, Pastors McBound, Lyles and Perry Fletcher, Coach/Principal Miles Porter, and Monya Fletcher. Our prayers continue to be with his family especially his children, Jayden and L’Layah; parents, Regina Bowie and Reggie Boyd; grandparents Ruthie Bowie, Georgia Lewis, and Cardell Norman; siblings Inikia, Alexia, Chassity, Apriyanna, Ashanti, Irishma, Idarrious, Ikeon, Iverson, Jaquinn, Jaelen, and Armani; and great grandmother Myrtle Bowie. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Curtis Lamar Weathers, widower of Thelma Williams Weathers who transitioned September 5, 2020, who was memorialized Saturday, March 20th at Truelight M.B. Church. Pastor John C. Harris delivered his eulogy. Our prayers are with his children, Gloria (Eddie) Willis, Dr. Larry (Rose) Weathers, and Curtis (Sharon) Weathers, and other family members.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges. Please remember Ms. LaKendra “Rudi” Burks (recuperating at home) in your prayers, and others namely, Mesdames Fannie Bradford, Helen Harris, Odena Shepard, Dorothy Hollis, Evelyn Williams, Mamie Spencer, Ernestine Reed, Helen Reed, Flo Chambers, Cora Odom, Carrie Smith, and Don Dell, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Mitch and Mary Nichols, and Rev. Larry Weathers.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated the Fifth Sunday of Lent with Father Alexis of the Servants of the Most Holy Trinity as our Sacramental Minister. Father Alexis advised that he was returning to his home country of Honduras for several months and expressed his appreciation for the Christian hospitality extended to him. Sister Eileen and others prayed for blessings from the Book of Numbers for his safe travels and return. He encouraged us to remember this is the year of St. Joseph and to follow the call of the Spirit with a new heart and celebrate love with the call of service to others. We wish Father Alexus well and look forward to his return to our parish.

Little Rock MB Church service was via YouTube and devotion was done by Pastor Sheldon Thomas. Message theme was “How Soon We Forget!” Scriptures referenced were Deuteronomy 8:10-14 and Joshua 4:10 – 5:10. He shared the following: We tend to forget that if God did it then, He can surely do it again. We had obstacles and opposition but God is still faithful, present, and keeping us. If God opened the Red Sea, the Jordan River, and brought down the wall of Jericho, then He can surely handle our situations. Nothing is too hard for God. During this pandemic, we’ve been plagued with positive test results of COVID-19. When Jesus comes back, our prayer should be that we test positive for the Fruit of the Spirit. We should thank God for the spiritual circumcision of our whole body which makes us a new creature in Christ Jesus.

Lynch Chapel UM Church Pastor Shirley Wilder shared her message during live services and Facebook live. Her message topic was “Blind Spots” and her scripture reference was Romans 8:35-39. She referenced the following: God is good and we should be thankful to be in His house. Blind spots occur when we don’t make ourselves available to the truth, and we support them when we fail to open our hearts up to God. We need to check for blind spots and they affect others, so open up your hearts and minds to see the blind spots. Prayers were requested for Ms. Hazel Harris and other members of the family of the late Ms. Lucy Virginia Johnson of the Greenwood Chapel Church in Carthage. She closed with “I Won’t Complain.”

Scott County JSU Alumni Association President Albert Wayne Gray advises that monthly meeting will be held Thursday, April 8th at the Forest Services Center at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held via teleconference and in person. He looks forward to the first in-person meeting since 2020.

Congratulations to Mrs. Loyce Gary Collier on her recent honor in receiving special recognition from her Christian Banner United Methodist Church on March 14th. The Honor/Recognition Plaque was presented by Pastor Vinson Johnson, and other church family members joined in the celebration and special event. Mrs. Collier, the widow of civil rights icon Rev. Clint Collier, was recognized and honored for having given “76 years of Dedicated Service” to Christian Banner. We join with the Morton church and community in saluting and honoring Mrs. Collier. She is a Legacy Change Agent and was one of the first interviewees for the Legacy African American Historical Society. Her two interviews (2012 and 2016) were conducted by Dr. Stephanie Rhodes and Constance Slaughter-Harvey, and are an official record of the Foundation. It is inspirational to listen to her interviews and words of wisdom from a lady who has served as an anchor for the Morton and Scott County community for more than 94 years. Congratulations “Mother Loyce Collier!”

Kudos to Mentors Henry Slaughter, Andrew Crudup and Constance Burwell for keeping the “Legacy Mission” alive and active during this COVID-19 pandemic. The Virtual Connection Program continues to run smoothly under the direction of Legacy Interim ED Burwell, and the Weekly Zooms are moving along quite well under the leadership of CPA Henry Slaughter and Deacon Andrew Crudup. The Thursday Zoom was successful and mentors and mentees are looking forward to the next Zoom Session. Kudos to Deante Spann on his presentation on the Importance of Reading and to James “Tre” Burwell for his presentation on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Way to go!

We enjoyed hearing from former Tougaloo College Chemistry Professor, Dr. Benjamin Shepard and his wife, Ann Marie Turner Shepard, both of whom graduated from and worked at Tougaloo College. Legacy appreciates their support, and they send their love.

Birthday Greetings to babies born during the last six days of March and the first week in April, namely, Lucille Parker and Veretica Young Qualls (27), Connie Parker, Shelia Towner, Doris Bell, and Bryon Johnson (28), Flo Chambers (29) Tressie Ware, Berdia Lang, and Donald Phillips (30), and April (Ann Williams and Unity Bell (1), Roseanne Lynn, Arianna Laster and Cole Bergin (2), Wealth Hunter and Martha Reed (3), Kathy Hollingsworth (6), and Henry Minor, Alice Gray and Jakeshia Moore (7).

Answer to Women’s History Quiz Teaser #610: The late Mrs. Fannie Lou Townsend Hamer, a sharecropper and one of the founder of the MS Freedom Democratic Party, was one of the motivators and architects of the federal legislation that prohibited racial discrimination in voting. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 bears the spirit and sacrifices of Mrs. Hamer, a Ruleville native.

Women’s History Quiz Teaser #611: Which actress/author/model was born and died in Harlem, and was named a Kennedy Center honoree in 2015, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, and inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2020?