Center of Excellence Award

Lackey Covid Center has been awarded “Center of Excellence” by the State of Mississippi! All those who have taken the vaccinations at Lackey Hospital or their drive- through, already knew this! It is good to see them awarded what they have certainly earned! Thanks Lackey Hospital and employees for a job well done!

“Experts are somewhat divided on when vaccinated people can and should have significantly more freedom. Most agree, that until we are closer to ‘herd immunity’ — when a substantial majority of the population through vaccinations or natural infections, have occurred, so the virus can’t spread easily. Social distancing and avoiding large gatherings should be practiced in public spaces. A professor of Epidemiology at John Hopkins School of Public Health, said ‘until we get out of this, we’re not out of it yet!’ The U.S. Center for Disease Control is expected to issue guidance soon stating, ‘we want to make sure the communication is crystal clear.’” (CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky)

Congratulations to our Mississippi governing body for passing a law banning transgender athlete’s from competing on girls/women’s sport teams. Governor Tate Reeves said he would sign the bill, passed by this Republican controlled body, as soon as it gets to him.

Payday candy bar is changing it’s name because it’s offensive to those who don’t work!

Trump took down ISIS. Biden took down DR. SEUSS. You make the decision. Why wasn’t Dr. Seuss racist when Michelle O’bama invited him to the White House? “They’re cancelling your feelings, they’re cancelling your thoughts. They’re cancelling the Dr. Seuss books that you bought. We’ll cancel your culture and history, and they said, they were cancelling Mr. Potato Head. You warriors of Justice, I ask you please, to stop trying to cancel the air that I breathe. For, I live in America, the Land of the Free, and one thing for certain, they won’t cancel me!” (I’m so confused. If Mr and Mrs. Potato Head are no longer male and female, does that mean there will be no more tater tots?

Isn’t it weird that in America, our flag and our culture offends so many people, but our benefits don’t? Flags and statues can be removed, but we have to find out how to remove the hate in people’s hearts, or nothing will change!

“The lady in the pew next to me was praying. It was so innocent and sincere that I just have to share it with you.”Dear Lord, The last four or five decades have been very tough. You have taken my favorite actor, Paul Newman; my favorite actress, Elizabeth Taylor; my favorite singer, Andy Williams and my favorite comedians Robin Williams and Joan Rivers. I just wanted you to know my favorite politicians are Adam Schiff, Jerry Nader, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Maxine Waters, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. I, also, have a special place in my heart for George Soros, Al Sharpton and New York Mayor, Bloomberg. P.S. My favorite shoe salesman is Colin Kaepernick. Amen.

Here’s a Covid joke for y’all. A wife and her husband are sitting in a restaurant when the waitress starts, outright, flirting with the husband. The husband, flattered, gets a little to boastful and the wife says. “Don’t get excited, she’s got Covid! “How do you know” asked the husband. Wife replied, “well, she’s clearly got no taste!”

I heard Dr Oz say, “During this past year, of Covid, Deodorant sales are at a all time low. However, Ice Cream is at a long time high. He said deodorant is a must do to keep the body from getting in a stale state. You can make your own. Take white vinegar, add water and put in spray bottle. Use same as you would purchased deodorant.” You can also mix baking soda with baby powder and use as deodorant. Make the world a better place for you and those you come in contact with!

Prayer needs: Vickie Haralson Edwards, Harmon Lathem, Jack and Jana Mayatt and Grant Hartman. Sincere sympathy to the families of Gordon Haralson, Leo Robinson, Shelia Henry, Dale Round and Donald Nicholas in their loss of their loved ones.

Don’t Forget Daylight Saving begins this week - Spring forward - March 14th.

Quote from Billy Graham. “Someday you’ll read, or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t believe a word of it! I shall be moved, more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.”

“Dying doesn’t scare me. What scares me is living in a world run by evil people who control the destiny of our children and grandchildren!” “When you think you have no hope, God says, take My hand and let Me lead the way. We can do it together!” Amen!

Have a God blessed week!