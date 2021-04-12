Eagle sighting in our community

The grand bird of all birds is the American Eagle. We now have one in our community and some of our native birds are not happy about this. As the eagle was flying, a crow was trying to attack it. I found information that made me feel better about this situation. “When a crow pecks at an eagle, he sits on his back and bites his neck. The eagle does not respond or fight with a crow, it simply opens it’s wings and flies higher in the sky. The crow cannot breathe and eventually flies off. A good lesson for humans! Stop wasting your time with your “crows” and just make yourself go higher and they will fade away!”

Plans on watching the Allstar game trashed — now adding the Olympic games to my no watch list. “The US Olympics Committee stabs American in the back, will allow athletes to protest during the National Anthem. A ‘guidance’ was sent to athletes in the USOPC, which said it ‘believes that their rights to advocate for racial and social justice aligns with the fundamental values that define the team USA and the Olympic and Paralympic Movements.’” The document specifically says “Kneeling on the podium or start line during the National Anthem.” (Published in the Western Star Journal)

“If Mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody Happy! . . . . If Grandma ain’t Happy .....Run!”

There are Gun Control laws being discussed in our Nation’s Capital. “Chicago is gun free. Over 1,550 people shot, already this year; Maine citizens can carry concealed firearms without a permit. Four years later, Maine is the safest state in the union! Tell me again how gun control works!!! I wondered how many people could have been saved in the mass shootings if some of them could have had a gun in their pocket? Oh, if you have guns it appears your guns will be safe from Biden if you keep them upstairs! (Remember, he stumbles going up stairs!)

So, if police shoots someone it’s, almost always, the officer’s fault. But, if a bad guy shoots a person, it’s the guns fault along with gun manufacturer and the NRA?

How to learn to mind your own business. A guy was walking past a mental hospital, the other day. All the patients were shouting 13-13-13. The fence was too high to see over, but he saw a little gap in the planks, so he looked through it to see what was going on. Some idiot poked him in the eye with a stick! They all shouted 14-14-14.

Great post by Denzel Washington: “I’d rather stand with God and be condemned by the world, than to stand with the world and be condemned by God!”

It was a great Sunday, for me! I got back in Sunday School and Church! Having both shots gives me hope, along with my second skin, a mask! After a lifetime of attendance to worship, listening at home — for the last year — is not the same!

Prayers needed: Stan Warren, Harry Culpepper, Vickie Edwards, Chasity Bruce, Harmon Latham, Jack Mayatt, Jake Nester and Reba Roy. (After 14 days Reba is awake).

And remember, laughter is the best medicine. Please, please help...I’m having a problem with my car. I think the transmission is messed up! My car works fine during the day, but won’t drive at night at all. I put it in “D” for daytime and can go anywhere I need to go. But, at night when I put it in “N” for nighttime, it won’t move. To top it all off, the other day I was sitting at a red light and this guy, next to me, wanted to race. The light turned green, I slammed into “R” for race, stomped on the gas and slammed into the car behind me. Any help with this situation would be greatly appreciated

Enjoy the next couple of days, because. — you know — living in our great State of Mississippi, the weather is gonna make a change! I’m ready for next week. I have my umbrella, my flip-flops, my mittens, my suntan lotion, my winter coat, my sunglasses, my helmet, my ice tea and my hot chocolate!

Have a God blessed week!